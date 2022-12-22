Giants vs Vikings live stream: How to watch NFL week 16 online

The Giants vs Vikings live stream features a Minnesota team that is looking for another yet miracle as the playoff picture pulls into focus and a Giants team still fighting to lock up a postseason spot. This NFL live stream will see if Saquon Barkley can help New York get past Justin Jefferson and the Vikings!

Giants vs Vikings channel, start time The Giants vs Vikings live stream airs Saturday (Dec. 24).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 4 a.m. AEDT

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) or Sling TV (opens in new tab)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The Giants are coming off their first win in over a month, as they beat the Commanders last Sunday night, 20-12. Barkley stepped up when New York needed him the most, racking up 120 yards of total offense and a touchdown in the win. It was the first time since Week 10 that Giants fans saw their running back put up numbers like that.

The win moved the Giants’ record to 8-5-1 and helped their playoff standings greatly, giving them one more win than the Commanders (7-6-1) as well as the Seahawks and Lions who are both (7-7) on the season. Heading into this week, the Giants own the 6th playoff seed of in the NFC with the Commanders holding onto the 7th and final playoff spot.

The Vikings are coming off their record setting comeback win over the Colts. Kirk Cousins and company were able to overcome a 33-0 half time deficit to beat Indy in overtime 36-33. Cousins threw for a career high 460 yards and four touchdowns in the win while wide receivers Justin Jefferson and K.J. Osborn reeled in over 120 yards each with a touchdown apiece. The game marked a first for Cousins as he threw for over 400 yards in back-to-back games for the first time in his career.

Although last week’s comeback was their biggest miracle since the 2017 playoffs’ “Minneapolis Miracle” against the Saints, it wasn’t their first of the season. In Week 10, they were able to comeback and beat the Bills in Buffalo, 33-30 in overtime after a series of crazy events. Now Kirk Cousins and the Vikings will not only try to beat the Giants in this 1 p.m. kickoff, but then hope the Eagles lose their 4:25 kickoff with the Cowboys. Vikings win-out through the rest of the season combined with the Eagles losing-out, means Minnesota takes the number one seed in the NFC.

The Action Network (opens in new tab) has the Vikings as 3.5-point favorites to beat the Giants.

(opens in new tab) If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV (opens in new tab) provides a middle ground. The $55 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has ESPN for this game, as well as local FOX and NBC affiliates. Your first month is $10 off off!

How to watch Giants vs Vikings live stream from anywhere

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and can't watch Giants vs Vikings you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan (opens in new tab)

Giants vs Vikings live streams in the US

In the U.S., the Giants vs Vikings live stream is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services: fuboTV and Sling TV.

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. PT Saturday (Dec. 24)

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and RedZone is available with the Sports Extra add on). You can get your local CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $55 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $70 per month.

Oh, and if you're OK with just watching the Giants vs Vikings live stream on mobile devices (phones and tablets), it's also available on the $4.99 per month NFL Plus.

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab): One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab) so you don't need to pay up front.

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is seemingly not included in NFL Sunday Ticket (opens in new tab), as DirecTV doesn't have it marked "NFL ST." Check out our How to get NFL Sunday Ticket without DirecTV guide for more details.

Giants vs Vikings live streams for free

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live for free if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Giants vs Vikings.

Giants vs Vikings live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Giants vs Vikings on Sky Sports (opens in new tab), the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Eagles vs Giants live stream starts at 6 p.m. GMT Saturday.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Giants vs Vikings live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN (opens in new tab) to watch Giants vs Vikings live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games.

Giants vs Vikings live streams in Australia

Aussies will find the Giants vs Vikings live stream on ESPN or Seven, via either Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) or Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo starts at $25 per month (opens in new tab) with the Kayo One Package offers a 7-day free trial to kick the tires.