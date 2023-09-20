Giants vs 49ers live stream: How to watch Thursday Night Football NFL week 3 online

The Giants vs 49ers live stream catches New York trying to build on last week's historic comeback, while San Francisco looks to improve to 3-0 on the season. Daniel Jones leads his G-Men onto the field in Northern California as they take on Brock Purdy and the Niners in this NFL live stream.

Giants vs 49ers channel, start time The Giants vs 49ers live stream airs Thursday, Sept. 21.

• Start time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST / 11:15 a.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on Amazon Prime Video

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

Despite the Giants' holding out hope, they have officially ruled out running back Saquon Barkley for this match-up. The Pro Bowl running back suffered an ankle sprain in last week's win over the Cardinals. Barkley will be joined by left tackle Andrew Thomas on the sidelines. Thomas is also 'out' with a hamstring injury.

Last week the Giants were able to improve to 1-1 on the young season thanks to an incredible comeback in Arizona. New York trailed by 21 points late in the third quarter before storming back for the win. Barkley got into the end zone twice, while quarterback Daniel Jones hit wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins on an 11-yard touchdown pass to tie things up at 28. Then veteran kicker Graham Gano drilled a 34-yard field goal that gave the Giants the 31-28 win. It was the Giants' biggest comeback since 1949, which was also against the Cardinals.

Prior to their second-half surge, to say New York had been struggling would be an understatement. They were scoreless through their first six quarters of the season. In week 1, they were blanked in a 40-0 stomping by the Cowboys.

The 49ers (2-0) have had a much better start to their season and will look to keep that going in this matchup. In week one, they rolled the Steelers on the road, 30-7. Last week in Los Angeles they controlled the game from start to finish in a 30-23 win over the Rams.

This game marks their home opener, thus the first time this season Niner fans will get to see the NFL’s leading rusher Christian McCaffrey go to work. The 27-year-old offensive weapon is off to the best start of his career. He's rushed for a total of 268 yards in his first two games, tops in the NFL and 88 yards better than the Falcon’s Bijan Robinson who’s second in the league in rushing.

According to Draft Kings , the 49ers are HUGE 10-point favorites against the Giants. The over/under is 44.5.

How to watch Giants vs 49ers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.

If you're away from home and can't watch Vikings vs Eagles the usual way, you can still catch the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL games from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

How to watch Giants vs 49ers live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., the Giants vs 49ers Thursday night game will stream on Amazon Prime Video or NFL Plus. Local markets can watch on FOX.

Prime Video is free for Amazon Prime subscribers ($139/year); if you're only interested in watching the game (or anything else on Prime Video), you can subscribe to the service for $8.99 per month.

Prime Video is the home of many Thursday Night Football games this season. The streaming service is included with an Amazon Prime subscription, which you can sample with a a one-month free trial. Prime Video also offers a vast entertainment library with shows like The Boys and Wheel of Time.

How to watch Giants vs 49ers live stream for free

You can watch the Giants vs 49ers for free if and only if your local Fox affiliate is showing the game, and you have one of the best TV antennas.

Nationally, the game will only be airing via Prime Video.

How to watch Giants vs 49ers live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

American football fans across the pond can watch Giants vs 49ers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Giants vs 49ers live stream starts on Sky Sports NFL on Tuesday at 1:15 a.m. BST.

If you want another option though, this year U.K. NFL fans can also opt for NFL Game Pass on DAZN. This gives you access to more than 200 regular and postseason games, Super Bowl coverage, NFL Network, NFL RedZone, the 2024 NFL Draft, and more. NFL Game Pass costs It costs £151 per year — payable in four installments of £37.75.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Giants vs 49ers live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Giants vs 49ers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is trying to get GamePass rights, but that has not been announced yet.

How to watch Giants vs 49ers live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies will find NFL live streams on 7Mate or ESPN, with the latter via either Kayo Sports or Foxtel.

Kayo starts at AU$25 per month with the Kayo One Package offering a 7-day free trial (available until September 25) to kick the tires.

Alternatively, those living in Australia can also access DAZN's NFL Game Pass service, which offers the most comprehensive NFL streaming package available – it's priced at AU$280 for the full season, billed as four monthly installments of AU$70.