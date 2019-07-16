The Excellent Astro A40 + MixAmp Is $100 Off for Prime Day

The Astro A40 is an excellent gaming headset that usually retails for $150 by itself. That's why today's Amazon Prime Day deal is a good bargain: $150 for an Astro A40 headset, plus a MixAmp Pro amplifier for the Sony PlayStation 4. That's $100 off its usual $250 asking price.

Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro: was $249.99, now $149.99 @ Amazon The Astro A40 + MixAmp Pro is an excellent PS4 gaming accessory. By itself, the A40 provides great sound and a comfortable fit. When coupled with the MixAmp Pro, it also has fine control over chat mix and surround sound options.



First things first: Like a lot of deals on Prime Day, this version of the A40 + MixAmp Pro is last year's model. However, the headset itself hasn't changed at all since then, and the old MixAmp has exactly the same features as the new one. Only the physical design has changed.

The Astro A40 is one of the most beloved gaming headsets on the market, having recently celebrated its tenth anniversary. (Most gaming headsets last about two or three years before being updated or retired.) In addition to padded earcups and an adjustable headband for a comfortable fit, the A40 also provides great gaming sound across a variety of genres.

Then there's the MixAmp, which lets you fine-tune game volume/chat mix options. The amp improves overall sound quality, and lets you toggle surround sound. It's a helpful addition for streamers, competitive players or anyone who wants high-quality analog sound for gaming.