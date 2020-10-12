Get Amazon’s Fire 7 Tablet for just £29 in this incredible Prime Day deal

Amazon's Prime Day deals are here at last, bringing with it plenty of savings on a crazy number of products. Naturally, Amazon has discounted all of its own gear as well, including the already-dirt cheap Fire 7 tablet.

For a limited time you can get the Fire 7 tablet for £29. That’s 40% off the usual price, and makes a great value tablet even better value for money.

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: Was £49 now £29 @ Amazon

At £29 this Android tablet is a steal. It features a quad-core processor, 16GB of storage (and microSD expansion), Alexa, 7 hours of battery life, and access to all your favourite Android apps. It’s currently £20 off at Amazon.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: was £149 now £89 @ Amazon

Like the Fire 7 tablet, but better. With a more powerful octa-core processor, HD screen resolution, 12 hours of battery life, and more. Now £60 off at Amazon.View Deal

While there are certainly nicer tablets out there, nothing has the Fire 7 Tablet beaten on value. Especially when you take this discount into consideration. And really the Fire 7 has everything you could want, whether you’re a streamer, a browser, a reader, or something else entirely.

Best of all, the Fire 7 also comes with features you don’t find on more expensive devices. A 3.5mm headphone jack, microSD expansion up to 512GB, and Alexa voice controls for those times you don’t want to have to poke at the screen with your hands.

If that's not for you, you can always go for the discounted Fire HD 10 tablet. Not only is it larger with a 10-inch screen, and packing HD resolution, it also comes with a more powerful octa-core processor, 32GB of storage, a 12 hour battery life, and all the best features from the Fire 7. It’s also £60 off, which some may argue is a better deal.

Prime Day deals don’t stop here, so make sure to keep checking back on Tom’s Guide as we round up all the best Prime Day deals we can find.

