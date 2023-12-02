Garcia vs Duarte live stream: How to watch online today, free option, fight card, start time, odds

Ryan Garcia has the chance to bounce back tonight after his disappointing loss to Gervonta Davis earlier in the year. Fellow American Oscar Duarte will be standing opposite him as the headline fight of the card taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. And in this guide we'll explain how to watch Garcia vs Davis from wherever you are this weekend and potentially for FREE with a VPN.

In addition to the contest itself, it's fair to say that Ryan 'The Flash' Garcia lost a lot of goodwill during his first professional defeat to Davis on PPV in Nevada in April. As one of the most promising young fighters on the circuit, and undefeated former WBC interim lightweight champ, the match-up had been touted as a potential fight-of-the-year contender.

Garcia vs Duarte live stream start time • Date: Saturday, Dec. 2

• Time: Main card starts 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT and 1 a.m. GMT / 12 p.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• Garcia vs Duarte main event start time: Approx. 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT and 4 a.m. GMT / 3 p.m. AEDT (Sunday)

• Watch online: DAZN

• Free stream: Azteca 7 (Mexico)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

But the Californian was felled as early as the second round and, when he was unable to meet the count after he was toppled again in the seventh, he was comfortably beaten. Many pundits were unimpressed by the nature of the loss, with accusations that he simply gave up in the knowledge that he was well behind on the judges' card.

Today's fight in Texas gives him the chance for redemption, and to remind the boxing world why he'd climbed to PPV headliner status during his impressive lossless streak over the course of his seven-year career.

But it's also a chance for Oscar Duarte to really make a name for himself. Since his sole defeat to Adrian Estrella back in 2019, the Mexican-born fighter has worked his way through opponents amassing an impressive 21 knockouts. Confounding the odds to beat Garcia would push him up a good few rungs of the divisional ladder and potentially into the frame for future world title fights.

But if you were hoping to see the Ohara Davies vs Ismael Barroso title fight with second-top billing, we're afraid there's bad news. Visa problems have prevented Davis from making it to the US in time for tonight's event. So that fight will follow at a later date.

Here's everything you need to know to get a Garcia vs Duarte live stream and to watch all of tonight's card.

Garcia vs Duarte FREE live streams

Azteca 7 calls itself 'La Casa del Boxeo' and it's once again scheduled to show this huge fight for free in Mexico. The live action is slated to start at 10 p.m. local time.

So, if you're lucky enough to be in Mexico while the fight is on, you'll be able to head over to the Box Azteca website and live stream Garcia vs Duarte absolutely free.

Mexicans away from home can use a VPN to tune into Azteca 7 from abroad. Full details just below.

Watch Garcia vs Duarte live streams from anywhere

How to watch Garcia vs Duarte live streams from anywhere

Away from home at the moment and blocked from watching the boxing on your usual streaming service?

You can still watch Garcia vs Duarte live thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software helps your devices to appear to be back in your home country (or anywhere else there's a server) regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for boxing fans away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is ExpressVPN:

We specialize in reviewing VPNs and have already narrowed down the best of the best. While there are a few to pick from, our favorite right now is ExpressVPN. This service offers a high-speed connection, top-encryption security, more than 3,000 servers across 100 countries, and apps for lots of platforms. Try the 12-month plan for the best value

It's really easy to set up and use a VPN in just three steps.

1. Choose and install your VPN. The best you can get right now is ExpressVPN.

2. Pick server location. So if you're overseas and want to get back to a Mexico-based stream, choose a server in the Mexico.

3. Sit back and enjoy. Head to the streaming service showing the action and watch without being geo-blocked.

Watch Garcia vs Duarte live streams around the world

How to watch the Garcia vs Duarte live stream in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Specialist sports streaming service DAZN (pronounced 'da zone') has most of the global Garcia vs Duarte streaming rights locked down — including in the U.S..

A subscription to DAZN in U.S. will set you back $24.99/month or $224.99/year.

As well as on web browsers and smartphones, DAZN is available on a variety of the best streaming devices, including leading platforms such as Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple tvOS, Chromecast and many major smart TVs.

Saturday's show kicks off at 8 p.m. ET / 5p.m. PT, with ring walks for the main bout around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT.

DAZN has been the home of some of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and this is just the tip of what they serve. If you love live sports — and particularly boxing — a DAZN subscription is well worth exploring.

How to watch Garcia vs Duarte live streams in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It's a similar picture north of the border in Canada, where DAZN is priced at CA$29.99/month or CA$199/year.

How to watch Garcia vs Duarte live streams in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As across the Atlantic, fight fans in the U.K. will need a DAZN subscription to watch this card.

It costs £99 if you sign up for the 'Annual Super Saver' plan, or it's £19.99/month for a rolling contract that can be cancelled any time.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. GMT in the early hours of Sunday, Dec. 3. And you'll need to stay up late or set an alarm for the main event, which will start around 4 a.m. GMT.

Can I watch Garcia vs Duarte live streams in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

It looks as though DAZN will now be carrying the Garcia vs Duarte fight after its website previously said that it wasn't. So Be sure to tune in at midday AEDT on Sunday for the main card and around 3 p.m. for the headline act.

Prices start from AU$13.99/month.

Can I watch Garcia vs Duarte live streams in New Zealand?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In New Zealand, it's exactly the same situation as explained above for the Aussies.

For Kiwis, DAZN costs from NZ$14.99/month. The main card is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. NZT on Sunday, with the headline bout at approximately 5 p.m.

Garcia vs Duarte tale of the tape

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Ryan Garcia Oscar Duarte Nationality American American Date of birth Aug. 8, 1998 Jan. 23, 1996 Height 5' 8.5'' 5' 9" Reach 70" 71" Total fights 24 28 Record 23-1 (19 KOs) 26-1-1 (21 KOs)

Garcia vs Duarte fight card

Ryan Garcia vs Oscar Duarte, super lightweight

Floyd Schofield vs Ricardo Torres, lightweight

Shane Mosley Jr. vs Joshua Conley, middleweight

Darius Fulghum vs Pachino Hill, light heavyweight

Asa Stevens vs Dominque Griffin, junior featherweight

Gael Cabrera vs Alejandro Dominguez, bantamweight

Sean Garcia vs Joseph Johnson, lightweight

Danilo Diez vs Jose Valenzuela, super lightweight

Garcia vs Duarte odds

Ryan Garcia is hot favorite to prevail against Oscar Duarte. As of Saturday, Dec. 2 at 6 pm E.T., the DraftKings Sportsbook had him at odds of -425 to win, and -150 to do it by knockout or DQ. Duarte was at +310 to win.

If the bout doesn't go all the way, the expectation is that Garcia will win between rounds 5 and 9.