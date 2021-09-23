Xbox Series X restock live at GameStop — how to get yours

GameStop will soon have Xbox Series X restock available. The bundle will be available to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members only.

Members will be able to get the Xbox Series X bundle for $694.96. It includes Madden NFL 22, a $20 GameStop digital gift card, and a 3-month GamePass Ultimate membership. Note, you may need to sign into your membership to purchase the bundle.

Xbox Series X restock

How to become a PowerUp Rewards Pro Member

In early June, GameStop announced that it was changing the way it handles console restocks. It will give first dibs to its PowerUp Rewards Pro members. Although there's a free tier, only Pro members will get early access to the restocks. Membership starts at $14.99 per year and includes perks like a Game Informer subscription, $5 reward coupons per month (total of $60/year), 10% extra trade credit on games/accessories, and a $5 welcome certificate.

GameStop restock — tips and tricks

It may be obvious, but you'll want to have a GameStop account and be logged into your account when the restock begins. If you click the "add to cart" button and nothing happens, try refreshing the page. Alternatively, you could clear your browser cookies and try to open the page via an incognito web browser. You might be asked to solve a captcha before adding the console to your cart.

What to do if you miss out

As with their previous Xbox Series X restock events, these units will likely sell out fast. (Though not as fast as their standalone restocks). So if you miss out don't worry. There will be other restock events in the future. Also, make sure to follow our Xbox Series X restock guide for up to the minute news on the latest restocks.

