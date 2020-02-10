Galaxy Z Flip will get a Thom Browne edition based on this weird ad

The surprise appearance of the Galaxy Z Flip in a TV commercial during the 2020 Oscars must have seemed like it was going to be the last we heard of Samsung's foldable phone prior to its unveiling at the Galaxy Unpacked event tomorrow (Feb. 11). But it's not — not by a longshot.

A new ad for the Galaxy Z Flip has emerged, though this one's from less official sources. It was posted to Twitter by @h0x0d, who normally specializes in Windows news and leaks, but has some Samsung foldable phone news to share.

The leaked ad touts a Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Flip. And the 2 minute, 20 second clip is... something.

Whereas the official Galaxy Z Flip ad from Samsung features peppy music, smiling young people and flashes of purple colors from the phone itself, the leaked ad strikes a decidedly different tone.

Here we see a suit-wearing sadsack making his way through the gray cacophony of a dystopian workplace whose only respite comes from a Z Flip festooned with vertical blue, white and red stripes of the Thom Browne brand. There is also a waterfall that our hero has the courage to walk through once he's armed with a Z Flip — it is unclear if this will be one of the features of the new phone.

What is clear is that the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition will include more than just the phone, based on a still image at the end of the ad. You can also see a pair of headphones — presumably the Galaxy Buds Plus that Samsung will launch alongside the Z Flip — and a smartwatch that we can only assume is the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Those items have the Thom Browne branding on them, too.

No price is listed for the Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne edition. But given what comes with the phone, we'd imagine it will cost considerably more than the rumored $1,400 or so price linked to the Z Flip.

Also unclear is where the Thom Browne edition of the Galaxy Z Flip will be available. The fine print on the ad reads "only available in certain countries," which suggests that the menswear brand and Samsung will be selective about where this version of the phone appears.

We're less than 24 hours away from the Galaxy Unpacked event where we'll finally see the Z Flip in action and learn what kind of specs it will actually boast. Be sure to follow the Galaxy Unpacked live stream as well as coverage of the event by Tom's Guide, which figures to be decidedly more straightforward than this Thom Browne ad.