Fortnite BTS concert: Start time, date and how to watch new Dynamite music video debut

Fortnite BTS concert time BTS' big Fortnite concert airs at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT tomorrow (Friday, September 25).

Rebroadcast times can be found below.

The Fortnite BTS concert looks to be the game's biggest live event yet, taking the ultra-hot pop group and bringing them to Party Royale. This event will center around the world premiere of the music video choreography version of the group's single "Dynamite."

"Dynamite," is the Korean group's first fully-English language song, and has been obliterating records left and right. The original "Dynamite" music video pulled in 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours, a record so big even your parents probably googled "Who is BTS?"

BTS also landed a new first-day record on Spotify, with Dynamite getting more than 12.6 million streams on August 21.

Looking to dance to the beat of the new track? Fortnite unlocked two new Emotes that have been choreographed by BTS. They've been unlocked since Wednesday night, so you're free to get them now.

How to watch the Fortnite BTS concert

For starters, make sure to sign in for the Fortnite BTS concert about a half an hour in advance, and check earlier in the day to see if Fortnite has been updated.

If this is your first time, you'll want to start a bit earlier, to install it all. You can download Fortnite for Windows, Mac and Android. On PS4, Xbox One and Switch, search "Fortnite" in the game store.

The Fortnite BTS concert starts at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

Those who miss the original airing — or can't get enough — can watch it all again on Saturday (Sept. 26) at 8 a.m. ET.

1. At the Lobby screen, select Change in the bottom right corner.

2. Then, select Party Royale and hit Accept.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

3. Hit Play!

(Image credit: Epic Games)

4. Proceed to the main stage on the east side of the island

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Specifically, find the SOFDEEZ ice cream parlor in the Plaza, and take the road to the back-right of the shop. A disco sign will confirm you're headed to the Main Stage.

The Fortnite BTS concert follows other successful Fortnite Party Royale mode events, including concerts starring Diplo, Anderson .Paak, Young Thug and Marshmello. Even Christopher Nolan got in on the fun, debuting a new Tenet trailer in Fortnite.

Expect more big Fortnite events to follow, as this BTS collaboration shows signs that the massive online game is only growing its pop culture sphere of influence. Even if it's not on iPhones anymore, and leaving Macs soon too.