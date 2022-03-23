Forget The Adam Project — this is the best new Netflix movie

Netflix has just got a brand new original movie that you absolutely need to watch. No, I’m not referring to The Adam Project, which jumped to the top of the Netflix most watched list over the weekend. I’m instead talking about Windfall.

Never heard of Windfall? I’m not surprised. The thriller seems to have fallen through the cracks as the big red streaming service has instead opted to focus its marketing efforts on the latest Ryan Reynolds blockbuster. However, Windfall is well worth seeking out, even if the Netflix algorithm doesn’t seem to be giving it much love.

Windfall is a single-location thriller that follows a robbery gone wrong. After a thief breaks into the holiday home of a wealthy tech CEO, he’s forced to take the mogul and his wife hostage after they unexpectedly show up at the house. Things quickly spiral further out of control as all three parties look for a way out of this predicament.

The film stars Jason Segel as the robber, Jesse Plemons as the CEO and Lily Collins as his wife. Collins is no stranger to Netflix, with her own Netflix show Emily in Paris being renewed for a third and fourth season earlier this year. Segel is also a familiar face for many having played Marshall Eriksen in popular television sitcom How I Met Your Mother for nine year.

Windfall is the perfect Netflix movie

All three members of the primary cast are excellent, but the interplay between Segel and Plemons is a particular highlight. But Collins is certainly up to the bar as well, and her character has the most emotional depth of the trio with an arc that takes some pretty interesting turns.

Windfall is extremely well paced. It clocks in at just a hair over 90 minutes, and absolutely flies by. It’s certainly not an action-thriller, with a heavy focus on well-written dialogue exchanges, but it’s never boring thanks to the strong central performances and an expertly crafted sense of unpredictability. No spoilers here, but you definitely won’t see the ending coming.

If you’re looking for something to watch afterwards, why not try Netflix’s latest true crime series Bad Vegan; it's getting showered with praise and even earned a 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

March is shaping up to be a big month for Netflix with Bridgeton season 2 launching on Friday, although the recent news that the streamer is once again looking to crack down on Netflix password sharing is disappointing.