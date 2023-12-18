Fluminense vs Al Ahly live stream: How to watch Club World Cup semi-final online

The FIFA Club World Cup has reached the semi-final stage and Brazilian side Fluminense will take on Egypt’s Al Ahly for a chance to compete in the final. It is a high-profile opportunity that both teams will want to grasp — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN – potentially for FREE.

Fluminense vs Al Ahly live stream, Date, Time, Channels The Fluminense vs Al Ahly live stream takes place Monday, Dec. 18.

► Time: 6 p.m. GMT / 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (Dec. 19)

• FREE — Watch on FIFA+ YouTube (Global)

• FREE — L'Equipe in France

• U.K. — Watch on TNT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Al Ahly knocked out Karim Benzema’s Al Ittihad in the previous round of this competition, no mean feat given the tournament is being held in Saudi Arabia and their opponents also featured N’Golo Kanté and Fabinho. It is worth noting that the Red Devils dominate domestic football in their country and have not lost a game since October. They are unlikely to be intimidated by their South American opponents.

The Tricolor won the Copa Libertadores for the first time in their history in 2023. However, they did not have a great league season, finishing seventh in Brazil’s Série A. Fluminense have not had to play previous rounds in this FIFA Club World Cup, qualifying straight for the semi-finals. Indeed, they have not played since December 7. Will they be rested or rusty?

Anthony Modeste was sent off for the Red Devils in the last round and is suspended. Real Madrid and Brazil legend Marcelo will feature for their opponents, having returned to his boyhood club.

Below we will show you how can catch all the Fluminense vs Al Ahly action.

How to watch the Fluminense vs Al Ahly live stream wherever you are

The Fluminense vs Al Ahly live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to FIFA's YouTube channel, L'Equipe TV or another service and watch the game.

How to watch a Fluminense vs Al Ahly FREE live stream in the U.S. and worldwide

The 2023 Club World Cup semi-final between Fluminense vs Al Ahly is being live streamed on YouTube in loads of countries around the world, including the U.S., Australia, Canada and New Zealand. YouTube is, of course, completely free to watch

There's also good news for viewers based in France: they'll be able to watch a FREE Fluminense vs Al Ahly live stream, courtesy of L'Equipe.

Traveling outside France? No problem – use our favorite football VPN to unblock your favored stream from overseas. Details just above.

How to watch the Fluminense vs Al Ahly live stream in the U.K.

TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) has the Fluminense vs Al Ahly live stream in the U.K. as well as being the exclusive home of the entire Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League tournaments in the country.

You can get TNT by subscribing to the Discovery Plus Premium plan for £29.99 per month, or you can add TNT Sports through Sky, BT, EE or Virgin Media to watch via your television provider.

To stream TNT Sports, you'll need Discovery Plus - a combo subscription that allows fans to access TNT Sports, Eurosport and entertainment all in one place.

If you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow the Fluminense vs Al Ahly live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.