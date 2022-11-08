F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream — how to watch the race free online right now

Two to go, as the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream is almost here as the quest to get second is still in play.

You'll be able to watch it play out online, so read on and we'll show you how to watch F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab), potentially for FREE.

2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m AEDT, Sunday (Nov. 13)

► FREE LIVE STREAM — ORF (opens in new tab) (Austria)

► U.S. — ESPN via SlingTV (opens in new tab)

► U.K. — Sky Sports (opens in new tab) or Now (opens in new tab)

► Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

The top story for Brazil concerns Red Bull's Sergio Perez (280 points) and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc (275 points) battling it out for second place overall.

Right now, the trophies are already locked up with Team Red Bull, and Mexico City saw Max Verstappen put a cherry on his sundae by setting history with a 14th victory of the season. That said, we wouldn't be shocked to see Max continue to play hard for the wins.

The champ said that the additional races of this season (compared to the ones where Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel took 13) make this new record less meaningful. Considering that Max didn't stop trying after taking the title in Japan, we'd almost be certain, in fact, that he'll continue to gun it this week.

Last time out, Lewis Hamilton took home his fourth 2nd place position of the season, as he pushed to try and get his first win of the season. He's never gone a season without a win, including his 2007 debut. No wins in the 2022 season would be a truly dire sign of Mercedes' failings with their cars.

Max's teammate Sergio Perez took fourth in qualifying, and is currently third in the overall standings, and nipping at Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc's (at 7) fender. Only two points separate them. Carlos Sainz is at 5.

The Brazil race starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT / 5 a.m AEDT, Sunday (Nov. 13) and there are multiple ways to tune in, including some free options. So read on and we'll show you how to watch the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream.

And don't forget to check out our full 2022 F1 live streams hub for more information including the current standings and the full schedule.

FREE Brazilian Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air ORF (opens in new tab) in Austria and RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix, including qualifying and practice. Also, ABC in the U.S. (accessible with one of the best TV antennas) is broadcasting the race as well.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Brazilian Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. To take Austria as an option, an Austrian who's currently outside of the country could tune into ORF for Brazilian Grand Prix coverage simply by signing up for a free account then using one of the best VPN services.

Our favorite VPN service right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), but you'll find others in our best VPN services list.

(opens in new tab) Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Austrian service, you'd select Austria from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to ORF or another website and watch the race.

2022 Brazilian Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

The F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream will be on ESPN, with coverage split across the various ESPN channels over the course of the three days.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Orange package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including ESPN. Plus, right now Sling is offering 50% off the first month (opens in new tab).

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the action via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab). This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) — meaning you can view the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

(opens in new tab) If you're not already a Sling TV (opens in new tab) subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers 50% off the first month.

(opens in new tab) Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). The channel lineup includes ESPN2 and ABC, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV. Fubo also has a 7-day free trial.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution, with the race itself starting at 6 p.m. GMT on Sunday (Nov. 13).

You'll need to be a Sky Sports (opens in new tab) subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass (opens in new tab). This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

TSN has the Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct (opens in new tab), which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app (opens in new tab) will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Fox Sports has the rights to the F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 7-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25 — meaning you could sign up now and watch the Brazilian Grand Prix for free.

To use either of these services when you're elsewhere you'll also need one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country. We highly recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix schedule

2022 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

(Image credit: Red Bull / Getty)

The Brazilian Grand Prix weekend is one of the rare GPs that's scheduled for U.S. audiences to be able to watch at a reasonable hour.

Friday, Nov 11

Practice 1

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

7:30 – 8:30 a.m. PT

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. BST

2:30 – 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Saturday)

Qualifying

2 - 3 p.m. ET

11 a.m. - 12 p.m. PT

7 - 8 p.m. GMT

6 - 7 a.m AEDT (Saturday, Nov. 12)

Saturday, Nov. 12

Practice 2

10:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET

7:30 – 8:30 a.m. PT

3:30 – 4:30 p.m. BST

2:30 – 3:30 a.m. AEDT (Sunday)

Sprint

2:30 - 3:30 p.m. ET

11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. PT

7:30 - 8:30 p.m. GMT

6:30 - 7:30 a.m AEDT (Sunday, Nov. 13)

Sunday, Nov. 13

Brazilian Grand Prix from the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace

1 - 3 p.m. ET

10 a.m. - 12 p.m. PT

6 - 8 p.m. GMT

5 - 7 a.m AEDT (Monday, Nov. 14)

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

(Image credit: Dan Istitene - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images / Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi