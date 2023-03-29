F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream 2023 — how to watch race free online

When we watch the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream this weekend, we do so wondering how the rules will be enforced, and how Max Verstappen will surprise us this time.

You'll be able to watch it play out online, so read on and we'll show you how to watch F1 live streams from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab), potentially for FREE.

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream: How to watch live online The 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix starts at 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST / 4 p.m. AEDT on Sunday (April 2) and 10 p.m. PT (Saturday, April 1)

• FREE LIVE STREAM — Watch on RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) (Luxembourg), 10play (opens in new tab) (Australia) or Servus (opens in new tab) (Austria)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab) or Now (opens in new tab)

• U.S. — Watch on ESPN via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) and ESPN Plus

Watch anywhere — Try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Yes, last race sure was interesting in Saudi Arabia, as a driveshaft failure in the second qualifying session forced Max Verstappen into 15th place in the starting grid. You'd have thought this would be enough for Max to actually suffer, but he actually made it from 15th to 2nd. And Red Bull took No. 1 with Sergio Perez.

According to Max's detractors, that win for Checo was the closest thing to a good thing this F1 season has offered this side of Fernando Alonso. Speaking of Alonso, the veteran took his second third-place position of the season back after the stewards decided to reverse the five-second grid spot penalty that was announced after the race had ended.

Meanwhile, around the F1 league, McLaren's technical director James Key has left the team, and his position's responsibilities will be split into three other positions. Oh, and Lewis Hamilton's possible departure from Mercedes — he's in his final year and the team is struggling to make a car that can compete — has raised the question of if Red Bull would try and sign him.

The first practices may show us if the Red Bull duo and Alonso will continue to be placed will for a podium this weekend. Full schedule is below, and lights are out at the Australian Grand Prix at 1 a.m. ET / 6 a.m. BST / 4 p.m. AEDT on Sunday (April 2) which is 10 p.m. PT (Saturday, April 1). Make sure you don't miss a second of it by watching an Australian Grand Prix live stream — potentially for FREE.

Read on for details of how to watch, and don't forget to check out our full 2023 F1 live streams hub for more information including the full schedule for the season.

FREE Australian Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) in Luxembourg will be showing every session of the Grand Prix, as will Servus (opens in new tab) in Austria. 10play (opens in new tab) has the event in Australia.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Australian Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

2023 Australian Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream in the US

As with every F1 race this season, the 2023 Australian Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. Coverage will be spread across ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPNEWS, with the race itself on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab). This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 23 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN — meaning you can view the F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

(opens in new tab) If you're not already a Sling TV (opens in new tab) subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $40/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Recent deals have included 50% off for your first month.

(opens in new tab) Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN and ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream in the UK

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2023 Australian Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports (opens in new tab)subscriber to watch the F1 live streams: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £15 per month (Sky Q is required), and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass (opens in new tab). For all 11 Sky Sports channels, you'll want the £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the Australian Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct (opens in new tab), which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app (opens in new tab) will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

The big news for Aussies is that 10play (opens in new tab) will have FREE live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix, as is fitting for a race in the country.

10play is Australian broadcaster Network 10's streaming service, and anyone can sign up for it for free. All you need to do is enter your details, including an Australian post code.

Fox Sports also has the rights to the Australian Grand Prix live stream in Australia, which means you can watch all the action online via Foxtel (opens in new tab).

Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

You can also use one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country even when you're elsewhere.

F1 Australian Grand Prix schedule

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Australian Grand Prix weekend begins Thursday (March 30, at least in Eastern Time), with practice 1, Practice 2 and 3 on Friday (March 31), qualifying on Saturday (April 1) and the race on Sunday (April 2).

Thursday, March 30

Practice 1

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m PT

4:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. BST (Fri. March 31)

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. AEDT (Fri. March 31)

Friday, March 31

Practice 2

1 a.m. – 2 a.m. ET

10 p.m. – 11 p.m PT (March 30)

6 a.m. – 7 p.m. BST

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. AEDT

Practice 3

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m. ET (Fri March 31 into Sat April 1)

8:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m PT

4:30 a.m. – 5 a.m. BST (Sat. April 1)

2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. AEDT (Sat. April 1)

Saturday, April 1

Qualifying

1 a.m. – 2 a.m. ET

10 p.m. – 11 p.m PT (Friday, March 31)

6 a.m. – 7 a.m. BST

4 p.m. - 5 p.m. AEDT

Sunday, April 2

Australian Grand Prix

1 a.m. ET

10 p.m. PT (Saturday, April 1st)

6 a.m. BST

4 p.m. AEDT

F1 2023 car and driver line-ups

Swipe to scroll horizontally Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Pierre Gasly McLaren Lando Norris Oscar Piastri Aston Martin Fernando Alonso Lance Stroll Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Guanyu Zhou Alpha Tauri Yuki Tsunoda Nyck de Vries Haas Kevin Magnussen Nico Hülkenberg Williams Alex Albon Logan Sargeant

