F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream 2022 — how to watch for free and online

The 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream starts soon, with Ferrari and Red Bull increasingly looking like the teams to beat. And the good news for this race is that it's being shown FOR FREE on Australia's 10Play (opens in new tab) service. So if you're not at home right now, you'll want to know how to watch F1 live streams with a VPN (opens in new tab).

The 2022 F1 season is shaping up to be another two-way battle for the title, but this year it looks like being between Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, rather than Lewis Hamilton.

Leclerc won the first race, in Bahrain, with Verstappen taking the next race in Saudi Arabia, and the two duelled thrillingly throughout both. The cars and drivers appear to be evenly matched, and the new regulations seem to have done the trick by making it easier to follow and pass.

Mercedes aren't currently thinking about the title race, though, with their 2022 car still way off the pace. They will at least be introducing some new parts in Melbourne, with a new rear wing thought to be among them. This is unlikely to fix all of their issues, but it should make them more competitive.

F1 hasn't been to Australia since 2019 due to Covid, so this will be a welcome return to Melbourne’s Albert Park circuit. And it should be a good race: it's traditionally been fast, but hard to overtake on — however a raft of changes made for this year have seen two corners removed and several others modified. Coupled with the new car regulations, this one could be a classic.

Read on for details of how to watch the Australian Grand Prix live stream — potentially for FREE — and don't forget to check out our full 2022 F1 live streams hub for more information including the current driver and constructor standings and the full schedule for the season.

FREE Australian Grand Prix live streams

How to watch the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream for FREE

If you're lucky enough to live in Australia, Austria or Luxembourg then you can enjoy every second of the F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream for FREE.

That's because the free-to-air 10play (opens in new tab) in Australia, RTL Zwee (opens in new tab) in Luxembourg and ORF (opens in new tab) in Austria will all be showing every session of the Grand Prix.

But what if you're usually based in one of those countries but aren't at home for the Australian Grand Prix live stream? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. To take Australia as an option, an Aussie who's currently outside of the country could tune into 10play (opens in new tab) for Australian Grand Prix coverage simply by signing up for a free account then using one of the best VPN services. Read on and we'll show you how to do that.

2022 Australian Grand Prix live streams around the world

How to watch the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere with a VPN

It's natural that you might want to watch the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there when the race is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Aussie who's currently in the U.S. could watch the Australian Grand Prix live stream on 10play (opens in new tab), even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

(opens in new tab) Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 10play or another website and watch the race.

How to watch the F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream in the US

As with every F1 race this season, the 2022 Australian Grand Prix live stream will be shown on ESPN. Coverage will be spread across the main ESPN channel, ESPN2, ESPN3 and ESPNEWS, with the race itself on ESPN.

Just bear in mind that time differences for the Australian Grand Prix mean it's generally on either late at night or very early in the morning. The race starts at 12.55 a.m. ET on Sunday, for instance.

Practice 1 - Thursday, April 7 - 10.55 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3

- Thursday, April 7 - 10.55 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3 Practice 2 - Friday, April 8 - 1.55 a.m. - ESPN2

- Friday, April 8 - 1.55 a.m. - ESPN2 Practice 3 - Friday, April 8 - 10.55 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3

- Friday, April 8 - 10.55 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3 Qualifying - Saturday, April 9 - 1.55 a.m. - ESPN2

- Saturday, April 9 - 1.55 a.m. - ESPN2 Pre-race show - Saturday, April 9 - 11.30 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3

- Saturday, April 9 - 11.30 p.m. - ESPNEWS/ESPN3 Australian Grand Prix - Sunday, April 10 - 12.55 a.m. - ESPN

There are several ways you can access ESPN — and two of them are among our picks for the best streaming services.

ESPN is available through most cable packages as well as cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, Fubo.TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

As well as being available through your cable service, you can also stream the race via the ESPN app, or on the Watch section of ESPN's website. However, you'll need to authenticate with your satellite, cable or live TV provider credentials to watch any sessions.

If you don't want to pay for live ESPN in some fashion or another, your best alternative is F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab). This is F1's own official F1 live stream service, and as with ESPN's own coverage, it uses the feed from Sky Sports F1.

F1 TV Pro costs $10 per month or $80 for the season, which is much better value considering there are 22 races this year. Plus you also get Formula 2, Formula 3 and Porsche Supercup races, and F1's archive of classic Grands Prix.

And remember, if you're usually based in the U.S. but aren't there at the moment, you can still watch the services you already subscribe to via a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) — meaning you can view the F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream from anywhere in the world.

(opens in new tab) If you're not already a Sling TV (opens in new tab) subscriber, you'll want Sling Orange in order to watch ESPN. This costs $35/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Sling also currently offers $10 off the first month.

(opens in new tab) Love sports? Then check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front. The channel lineup includes ESPN2, plus other top networks including Bravo, FX and MTV.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream in the UK

As usual, Sky Sports F1 will show the 2022 Australian Grand Prix live stream, and in up to 4K resolution. But you'll have to get up early (or stay up late) to watch it all, as the time difference means that all sessions take place between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., with the race itself starting at 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.

You'll need to be a Sky Sports (opens in new tab) subscriber to watch it: the Sky Sports F1 channel is available for £18 per month, and there are packages available that give you lots more channels for only a bit extra.

To follow it in ultra high-definition 4K, you'll need to pay a little more: you'll need a Sky Q set-top box or Sky Glass and a package that includes both Ultra HD and Sky Sports F1. In total, that'd come to at least £45 a month, plus a £20 one-off payment if you're not an existing subscriber.

A far cheaper option is to buy a Now Sports Pass (opens in new tab). This will give you all 11 of the Sky Sports channels for a limited time, with pricing starting at £9.99 for a Day Pass and £33.99 for one month. There's no 4K available here, though.

Again, if you're usually based in the U.K. but are elsewhere at the moment, you can still watch the services you subscribe to by using one of the best VPN services.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream in Canada

TSN has the Australian Grand Prix live stream in Canada in English, while RDS has coverage in French. F1 TV Pro (opens in new tab) also remains an option for fans.

All sessions are broadcast on TSN, and if you receive the network through your cable or satellite provider, you can use TSN Go by signing in with your TV service credentials. Cord-cutters will want to check out TSN Direct (opens in new tab), which comes in day- and month-long passes for $8 or $20 CAD, respectively. The TSN app (opens in new tab) will allow you to live stream the race from your phone, streaming box or supported device.

Not actually in Canada at the moment? ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) and other VPN services can help you access the services you already subscribe to.

How to watch the 2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream in Australia

The big news for Aussies is that 10play (opens in new tab) will have FREE live coverage of the Australian Grand Prix, as is fitting for a race in the country.

10play is Australian broadcaster Network 10's streaming service, and anyone can sign up for it for free. All you need to do is enter your details, including an Australian post code.

Kayo Sports (opens in new tab) is another option. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25. However, the Australian Grand Prix is actually part of Kayo's Freebie service, meaning you can watch it from anywhere so long as you sign up for a free account; just bear in mind you'll need an Australian mobile number.

To use either of these services when you're elsewhere you'll also need one of the best VPN services to follow the action from your home country. We highly recommend ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

F1 Australian Grand Prix schedule

2022 F1 Australian Grand Prix live stream: Practice, qualifying and race weekend schedule

The Australian Grand Prix weekend starts on Thursday/Friday (depending on where you are in the world) with practice 1 and 2. Third practice and qualifying are on Friday/Saturday, and the race is on Saturday/Sunday (April 9/10). Yes, it's confusing.

Friday, April 8

Practice 1

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET (Thurs April 7 into Fri April 8)

8 p.m. – 9 p.m PT (Thurs April 7)

4 a.m. – 5 a.m. BST

Practice 2

2 a.m. – 3 a.m. ET

11 p.m. – 12 a.m PT (Thurs April 7 into Fri April 8)

7 a.m. – 8 a.m. BST

Saturday, April 9

Practice 3

11 p.m. – 12 a.m. ET (Fri April 8 into Sat April 9)

8 p.m. – 9 p.m PT (Fri April 8)

4 a.m. – 5 a.m. BST

Qualifying

2 a.m. – 3 a.m. ET

11 p.m. – 12 a.m PT (Fri April 8 into Sat April 9)

7 a.m. – 8 a.m. BST

Sunday, April 10

Australian Grand Prix

1 a.m. – 3 a.m. ET

10 p.m. – 12 a.m PT (Sat April 9 into Sun April 10)

6 a.m. – 8 a.m. BST

F1 2022 car and driver line-ups

Team Driver 1 Driver 2 Mercedes Lewis Hamilton George Russell Alpine Esteban Ocon Fernando Alonso Haas Kevin Magnussen Mick Shumacher Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez McLaren Lando Norris Daniel Ricciardo Aston Martin Lance Stroll Sebastian Vettel Ferrari Charles Leclerc Carlos Sainz AlfaTauri Pierre Gasly Yuki Tsunoda Alfa Romeo Valtteri Bottas Zhou Guanyu Williams Alex Albon Nicholas Latifi