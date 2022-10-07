Everton vs Man Utd live stream and how to watch Premier League game online

The Everton vs Man Utd live stream will see the Red Devils look to bounce back after defeat in the Manchester derby — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

After last season’s close-call relegation battle, Frank Lampard’s side are quietly creeping up the table. The Toffees are unbeaten in seven matches in all competition and the defensive partnership of James Tarkowski and Conor Coady is proving hard to break down. However, goals have been in short supply with Everton only managing seven so far this season, which places them among the five lowest-scoring teams in the league.

Meanwhile, Man Utd returned to winning ways in midweek after seeing off Cypriot club Omonia in the Europa League. It was a much-needed victory after a humiliation in the Manchester derby as rivals Man City ran away comfortable winners. However, before that defeat, Erik ten Hag had guided the Red Devils to four straight Premier League victories including wins over Liverpool and Arsenal, so it would be unfair to suggest Man Utd aren’t on an upwards trajectory overall.

This fixture finished as a 1-0 victory for a home side last season, a crucial result in their fight against relegation. But Man Utd definitely come into this one as the clear favorite, especially since Everton have only beaten the Red Devils twice in their 14 encounters. Of course, football is rarely that predictable, so Lampard’s men have every chance of causing an upset.

Find out how this one plays out by watching an Everton vs Man Utd live stream. Plus, make sure you don't miss any of the midweek action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Everton vs Man Utd live stream wherever you are

The Everton vs Man Utd live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Everton vs Man Utd live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Everton vs Man Utd live stream on USA and on the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV (opens in new tab): the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including NBC.

Or you could go for Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). Its Pro Plan costs $70 per month but gives you 121 channels, including NBC, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab) offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, NBCSN and USA.

(opens in new tab) If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV (opens in new tab). It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Everton vs Man Utd live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Everton vs Man Utd live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeInSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

How to watch the Everton vs Man Utd live stream in the UK

BT Sport (opens in new tab) has the Everton vs Man Utd live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £16/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £41/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (opens in new tab) (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

How to watch the Everton vs Man Utd live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Everton vs Man Utd live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Everton vs Man Utd live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Everton vs Man Utd live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).