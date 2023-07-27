England vs Denmark live stream: How to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 game online

The England vs Denmark live stream is a hugely significant match in Group D, and it features two teams that both enjoyed a win in their first game of the Women’s World Cup 2023 — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN.

England vs Denmark live stream, date, time, channels England vs Denmark live stream takes place Friday (July 28).

► Time 4:30 a.m. ET / 1:30 a.m. PT / 9:30 a.m. BST / 6:30 p.m. AEST

• U.S. — Watch on FS1 via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on BBC via BBC iPlayer

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Lionesses of England have entered this tournament under a cloud after major injuries ruled several key players out of the entire World Cup. The absence of stalwart captain Leah Williamson and Euro 2022 player of the tournament Beth Mead means that England aren’t quite as strong as usual, but the current European champions still had enough to earn a victory over Haiti in the side’s first game at the World Cup 2023. The deserved victory was sealed from the penalty spot by Georgia Stanway, but this depleted England team looked a little shaky, and will need to improve fast if they are to make a deep run in this tournament.

Denmark also enjoyed a winning start to their World Cup 2023 campaign, and they did so in a fairly dramatic fashion. The Denmark vs China match looked set to end as a goalless draw before an 89th-minute winter from Amalie Vangsgaard nicked all three points for Denmark. It was a game low on quality chances, and Denmark will need to be much better against England if they are to win back-to-back matches. While the Lionesses aren’t at full strength, there is still plenty of quality in the pack.

If either team wins this game they will take control of Group D and will be in a hugely favorable position not just to qualify, but to progress as group winners as well. It’s all to play for in the England vs Denmark live stream, and we’ll show you how to watch it online from anywhere and for free down below.

Plus, you don’t need to miss a single moment of the tournament, as we've got all the detail you need to watch Women’s World Cup 2023 live streams. Our guide has all the info you need to stream every single match.

How to watch England vs Denmark anywhere

England vs Denmark live streams will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

England vs Denmark live streams by country

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch a England vs Denmark live stream on Fox Sports 1 and the Fox Sports website with a valid login. FS1 may be included as part of your cable TV package.

Another option would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package starts at $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including Fox Sports 1. Or you could go for Fubo. Its Pro Plan costs $75 per month with a 1-week free trial but gives you 121 channels, including Fox Sports 1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. We recommend Sling and Fubo as two of the best streaming services.

FS1 is also on YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Fubo and DirectTV Stream.

Spanish language coverage is available via Telemundo or Peacock, but you will need a Peacock Premium subscription ($9.99/month) in order to watch.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the England vs Denmark live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the England vs Denmark live stream on TSN, the home of Women's World Cup 2023 in Canada.

If you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN Direct for $19 per month or you can take an annual pass which works out at around $16 per month. Plus, the service is open to all: you don't need to have TSN as part of an existing TV package.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a England vs Denmark live stream by using a quality VPN like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in the UK

In the U.K. the England vs Denmark live stream will be available to watch for free on the BBC, or you can stream online via BBC iPlayer. You will need a valid U.K. TV license in order to watch the game on TV or via online streaming.

If you're not currently in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still watch a England vs Denmark live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch the Women's World Cup 2023 for free on Channel 7, including the England vs Denmark live stream. The free-to-air network is available on traditional TV or online by using the 7Plus streaming platform

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on 7Plus as if you were back home. ExpressVPN is our top pick of the options out there.

How to watch the England vs Denmark live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the England vs Denmark live stream via Prime on Sky Go. You'll need to create an account, but otherwise, this streaming service is completely free to locals.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game of the Women's World Cup 2023 by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Women's World Cup 2023 Group D table

Group D standings as of 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 26.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP D Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Denmark 1 1 3 England 1 1 3 China 1 -1 0 Haiti 1 -1 0