Early Black Friday Deal: Echo Dot with Clock Now Just $39

Amazon Black Friday deals start today. The online giant is kicking off the new month with a new Black Friday deals page and as part of the launch it has a killer deal on the new Amazon Echo Dot with Clock.

For a limited time, you can get the Amazon Echo Dot with Clock for just $39.99. It was on sale for $49 last month, which make this new deal the lowest price ever for Amazon's new Dot.

New Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $39

The 2019 Echo Dot now features a built-in LCD that can show info like time, temperature, or alarms. It was on sale for $49 last month and is now $39.99 as part of Amazon's holiday kick off. View Deal

The Amazon Echo Dot with Clock now sports a tiny LCD that can show a variety of info from the current temperature to the current time. It's a small, but clever improvement on the previous-gen Echo Dot.

The Echo Dot with Clock also has a built-in light sensor, which automatically dims its display. But if you want it dimmer or completely off, you can also ask Alexa to do it for you. It's only available in one color — Sandstone. As far as sound is concerned, the new Echo Dot with Clock packs the same solid audio as its predecessor.

In addition to the Echo Dot, Amazon's HoliDeals Store also features deals on apparel, electronics, and toys. Make sure to check out our Amazon Black Friday deals coverage for a complete overview of Amazon's sales.