E3 2021 Gearbox recap: Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, Homeworld 3, Godfall expansion, and more

At E3 2021, Gearbox wrapped up the first day. We got to see some more info about the upcoming Borderlands movie, a sneak peak at Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, a modicum of info about Homeworld 3, the new Tribes of Midgard, and some update and expansion news for Godfall.

All of that was packed into just half an hour, along with the typical Gearbox humor. We'll reserve our judgment on that front, but the gaming news was interesting if nothing else. And the behind-the-scenes peak at the Borderlands movie that's currently in production was tantalizing, though it left us less than satisfied.

Here's the breakdown on everything that Gearbox showed off.

Borderlands movie

(Image credit: Gearbox / Lionsgate)

Gearbox started off its showcase with Randy Pitchford taking us behind the scenes on the set of the upcoming Borderlands movie. He didn't share too much pertinent info, nor did he show off much of the set or cast, but he did introduce the director and the actor for one of the characters, Atlas.

The Borderlands movie also capped off the E3 showcase with Randy introducing Kevin Hart, who plays Roland. Again, there wasn't a lot of meat to this tease and we don't know much more about the movie than we did before, but those who are looking forward to film got some extra content around it.

Homeworld 3

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Gearbox also talked about the upcoming Homeworld 3, a sequel many years in the making. Homeworld originally came out in 1999 and was the first real-time strategy game to feature a 3D axis. That was a big deal for an RTS back in the late 90's.

Homeworld 2 came out in 2002 and the remastered collection released in 2015. Homeworld 3 is a long time coming and should be a great game for RTS fans. It's currently in production, so we don't know a release date yet.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands is a fantasy looter-shooter, inspired the popular Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep DLC from Borderlands 2. It features plenty of loot, wyverns, goblins, but it's with an all-new plot with new characters.

Gearbox did say that there would homages to the Borderlands franchise, but people who never played Gearbox's flagship series will still find plenty to love in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. It will come out in early 2022.

Tribes of Midgard

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Tribes of Midgard is an upcoming 10-player co-op ARPG published by Gearbox. Based on Norse mythology, you play as a Viking warrior tasked with protecting the seed of Yggdrasil, the World Tree. You will need to collect resources, build your village, and survive the nightly raids by the demons of the underworld.

For each night you survive, you can venture out into the world and find resources and treasures to help you craft better gear and fortifications to hold off the deathly hordes. Beware, however, because every so often, a giant will attack and you will have to do everything in your power to stop it.

As you might expect, losing your tree means game over. Tribes of Midgard can be played solo, but it looks like it'll be a lot more fun with friends. It comes on July 27 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC.

Godfall

(Image credit: Gearbox)

Godfall isn't a new came, coming out in the tail end of 2020. However, it is not only getting a release on PlayStation 4 (with a later upgrade for the PlayStation 5 and cross-gen play), but the developer mentioned two updates.

The upcoming expansion, titled Fire and Darkness, sees you entering the Fire Realm and saving it. It'll feature new enemies and loot, along with new challenges to overcome.

Lightbringer, the free update, introduces matchmaking, a new endgame challenge, and new cursed loot that will see you completing difficult tasks to unlock the gears' full potential. There will be new unlockable Valorplate skins for the fashion game.

The Fire and Darkness expansion launches on August 10.