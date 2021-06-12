E3 2021 Ubisoft Forward live blog: All the news as it happens

E3 2021 is officially underway as an all digital-event, and Ubisoft will be the first major publisher to give a full press conference. Ubisoft Forward takes place today (June 12) at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM BST. Based on previous Ubisoft E3 conferences, expect Ubisoft Forward to last about an hour, and showcase a variety of games, from casual mobile fare, to competitive multiplayer titles, to the latest entries in long-running franchises.

First things first: If you want to watch the Ubisoft Forward presentation for yourself, you can do so on YouTube or Twitch. We’ve embedded the livestream below, so you can watch it right from this page. The conference itself starts at 3 PM ET, but there’s also a preshow that starts at 2 PM ET (11 AM PT / 7 PM BST), in case you want to watch some interviews and commentary about existing Ubisoft games.

As for what we might see at Ubisoft Forward, the company has been very secretive so far. In the YouTube video’s description, Ubisoft mentions Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division — but just to remind fans (and analysts) that those are the company’s most popular series.

Still, we’ll almost certainly hear something about some of those franchises. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, for example, has a new expansion on the way called The Siege of Paris, while Far Cry 6 is slated for October this year. Expect some updates about those titles.

We could speculate about other franchises that are ripe for new installments (Splinter Cell, anyone?), but the bottom line is that Ubisoft has a pretty tried-and-true E3 formula at this point. It shows off new trailers for games it’s already announced, it debuts a few smaller titles, and it usually ends with a big reveal of a new entry in a popular series.

Once the press conference begins, Tom’s Guide will live-blog all the latest news as it happens, so stay tuned to this page for updates in real time. We’ll also have individual stories on any big, new titles after the conference is over, so keep an eye out for those as well.