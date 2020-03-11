E3 2020 reportedly cancelled: What’s next for Xbox Series X?

E3 2020 could be the next victim of a coronavirus cancellation, if recent reports are to be believed. And this could mean problems for the Xbox Series X and Microsoft.

There has been no official statement from the Entertainment Software Association (the organisers of the conference), but multiple sources speaking to Ars Technica and Bloomberg say that the decision to cancel the event has already been made, and it will be formally announced later today at 9:30am ET.

In a somewhat flippant response, indie game publisher Devolver Digital posted the following tweet, which while not explicitly saying the conference is cancelled, implies it heavily.

Cancel your E3 flights and hotels, y’all.March 11, 2020

Companies like Nintendo and Sony have greatly reduced or even totally removed their physical presence at the LA Convention Center over the past few years. Microsoft was due to turn up according to a tweet made by Phil Spencer, the head of the Xbox division at the company, back in January. Without Sony there to distract journalists and fans, Xbox could have taken advantage and really shown off the Xbox Series X at its best.

Fortunately, you can still get your fix of Xbox Series X info from a livestream event that Microsoft is holding next week. Based on the schedule, it looks like we'll specifically learn about the cloud gaming capabilities of the new console, and maybe some in-development titles, too.

The reported cancellation of E3 2020 follows other events like MWC, GDC, SXSW and others that have decided to not go ahead with their plans due to fears of people catching the highly infectious disease. The ESA had previously declared that E3 would go ahead as planned this year with additional safety measures in place, but that it would continually monitor the situation and follow the advice of the CDC.

It’s possible that E3 2020 won’t be cancelled entirely. Like other events, it could try to take its schedule entirely online via livestreams. This could be the solution the ESA picks, based on an internal memo leaked to Bloomberg, which says the association is “exploring options for an online E3 event this summer.”

There's also the option to delay the conference until later in the year when the coronavirus epidemic has hopefully been curbed. However, considering the size of the event, it will be hard for the ESA to pull something like that off.