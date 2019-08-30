Don't Be Like Jack — Make Sure Your Twitter Account Isn't Hijacked

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appeared to have his own Twitter account hijacked today (Aug. 30) — but all may not have been what it seemed.

The account — just @jack, if you were wondering — starting sending out stupid, racist stuff and shout-outs to random friends about 3:45 p.m. ET. Basically, the tweets was what you'd post if you were a bored sixth-grader who wanted to shock people.

(Image credit: Screenshot by Tom's Guide)

The posts were deleted within about 20 minutes, but the real question was: How did the CEO of Twitter get his Twitter account hacked?

It turned out it may not have been hacked at all. Some users saw in their own feeds that the tweets had been sent via a service called Cloudhopper, one of dozens of Twitter-feed managers that sprang up a decade ago when Twitter surged in popularity and there wasn't an easy way to manage your feed in Twitter itself.

.@jack’s hacked tweets are being posted from an app called Cloudhopper, which is apparently an app Twitter acquired previously that had something to do with SMS. So his account appears not breached - but rather Jack’s account is still hooked up to an old service that got hacked. pic.twitter.com/V3U5rJXrDPAugust 30, 2019

Cloudhopper specialized in tweeting from phones via SMS, and Twitter itself bought Cloudhopper in 2010, just as it bought TweetDeck, the best-known Twitter manager, a year later.

It seems that Jack Dorsey had tied his Twitter account to Cloudhopper -- and then apparently forgot about it. Someone apparently hacked into Cloudhopper, not Twitter, and started posting from Dorsey's Cloudhopper interface.

We're not going to go into how Cloudhopper got compromised. There might be half a dozen different ways it could have been.

How to revoke access to old Twitter apps

But here's how to make sure a forgotten application or service with hooks into your Twitter account doesn't make you look like a 12-year-old Nazi.

Log into your Twitter account (you're probably logged in permanently, but anyway).

Go to https://twitter.com/settings/applications

Take a look at the apps that have access to your Twitter account. Didn't know you had that many, right?

Click on each one you no longer use, or don't even remember existed.

Click on Revoke access -- it's in red.

(Image credit: Screenshot by Tom's Guide)

Now you're done. But before you go, nanny wants to remind you to ...

Use a strong, unique password for your Twitter account. "Unique" means don't use it anywhere else, honey.

Enable two-factor authentication (2FA) on your Twitter account. You can do that at https://twitter.com/settings/account/login_verification.

When it comes to two-factor authentication methods, text message is easiest but least secure. Mobile authenticator apps are almost as easy, but much more secure, so go with that. If you have a physical security key, that's even better.