Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream is a chance for the Cherries to move up the table against a Palace side that has struggled recently — and you can watch it live from anywhere with a VPN.

► Time: 7:30 p.m. GMT / 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT / 6:30 a.m. AEDT (Dec 7).

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock

• U.K. — Watch on Prime Video

Crystal Palace are sitting relatively comfortably in 12th. With 16 points from 14 games the South London side are well on track for Premier League survival, but the odds of achieving anything more significant look remote at this stage. However, their current poor form could see them slide down the table. Crystal Palace have won just one of their last six Premier League matches losing to Everton and Luton Town during that run. There’s no need for alarm bells yet, but veteran manager Roy Hodgson will know his side needs to be better to avoid the season taking a turn.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth are enjoying a solid run that has seen them win two of their last three including impressive performances against top-four hopefuls Newcastle and Aston Villa. The Cherries looked like early relegation favorites after going without a win until late October, but have put some real daylight between themselves and the drop zone. Currently, they sit six points above the relegation places. They will look to continue their unbeaten run as they visit Selhurst Park in this midweek Premier League fixture.

The Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream is an important match for both sides and you can watch it from just about anywhere using our guide down below. Plus, make sure you don’t miss any of the EPL action by checking out our full how to watch Premier League live streams hub.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream wherever you are

The Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and still want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling TV or another service to watch the game.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($5.99/month) or Premium Plus ($11.99/month, which also gets rid of some ads.).

In addition to showing selected Premier League 23/24 live streams, Peacock also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like The Office, Suits, Law & Order and Real Housewives.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream in the U.K.

This season, Amazon Prime Video is broadcasting 20 Premier League games in the U.K. and the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream is one of them. The full match will be streamed live exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers and can be watched on any device that offers the Amazon Prime Video app.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs £8.99 per month or £95 annually. You can also sign up for Prime Video on its own for £5.99 per month. New Prime subscribers get a free 30-day trial.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream on Fubo, the home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

The Essentials plan gets you all Premier League matches, as well as games in Ligue 1, Serie A and the Coppa Italia plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. It costs CAN$24.99 per month, but you can save up to 26% by purchasing an annual plan.

The Premium plan, priced at $39.99 per month, includes Premier League matches in 4K, as well as 20 entertainment channels.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

How to watch the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth live stream via Sky Sport. This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $24.99 per week, $44.99 per month, or $449.99 per year.

