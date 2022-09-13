Cobra Kai season 6: Everything we know so far

Maintain fighting stance for Cobra Kai season 6! Even though Netflix hasn't confirmed a renewal of the Karate Kid sequel series, it seems like it'll be just a matter of time. Cobra Kai is one of the best Netflix shows and among the streamer's most popular series. Season 5 rocketed to the No. 1 position on the Top 10 list after debuting Sept. 9. Plus, season 5 left off with a major twist and cliffhanger that's just begging for a resolution.

Cobra Kai follows former Karate Kid rivals Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) as adults some 30 years after the events of the first film. They come into conflict again when Johnny re-opens his old Cobra Kai dojo to teach a new generation of students. Daniel restarts Miyagi-do in response, and their pupils clashed on the mat and at school.

But in the most recent seasons, Johnny and Daniel team up against more sadistic villains: Johnny's old sensei John Kreese and the business mogul Terry Silver. They get help from two of Daniel's other former rivals, Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) and Mike Barnes (Sean Kanan).

Heading into season 6, they'll face a brand-new challenge — and the reemergence of an enemy they thought long gone.

Here's everything to know about Cobra Kai season 6.

Netflix hasn't renewed Cobra Kai season 6, though fans have little reason to worry as it's the streaming service's most popular shows.

We expect a renewal in the next few weeks. But we also wouldn't be surprised if an announcement reveals Cobra Kai season 6 is the final chapter, considering it revolves around the Sekai Taikai world tournament. That sounds like martial arts' biggest stage and it's hard to imagine where future seasons could go.

So, once a renewal is official, when might the Cobra Kai season 6 release date be? Since the show's move from YouTube Red to Netflix, seasons have aired a year or less apart. The wait between seasons 4 and 5 was just nine months!

Still, season 6 is unlikely to premiere that soon. In fact, it may even take longer than a year, as the show's creators are busy with other projects. Jon Hurwitz recently tweeted (opens in new tab), "Season 6 has not yet been written. Will get on that after filming Obliterated, but lots of kickass ideas already percolating."

Our guess is that Cobra Kai arrives in summer or fall 2023.

Cobra Kai season 6 cast

(Image credit: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

All of the major cast members are expected to return in Cobra Kai season 6, led by William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence and Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso.

They should be joined by Martin Kove as John Kreese, the former owner of Cobra Kai and Johnny's abusive mentor. Season 6 will likely bring back Yuji Okumoto as Chozen, the sensei of Miyagi-do in Okinawa.

Johnny and Daniel's families should also be in the mix, including Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso (Daniel's wife); Vanessa Rubio as Carmen Diaz (Johnny's girlfriend and Miguel's mother); Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso; Griffin Santopietro as Anthony LaRusso; Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene; and Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz.

We expect other major students and karate enthusiasts will return as well, including:

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Jacob Bertrand as Eli "Hawk" Moskowitz

Gianni Decenzo as Demetri Alexopoulos

Dallas Dupree Young as Kenny Payne

Paul Walter Hauser as Raymond "Stingray" Porter

Owen Morgan as Bert

Oona O'Brien as Devon Lee

Aedin Mincks as Mitch

Joe Seo as Kyler Park

Season 6 may bring back Sean Kanan as Mike Barnes, formerly known as the "bad boy of karate" who once worked for Terry Silver. As for that villain, we wouldn't be surprised at all to see Thomas Ian Griffith again as Silver — possibly in prison.

The series has now drawn past characters from three of the Karate Kid movies — which gives fans hope of seeing Hilary Swank reprise her role as Julie Pierce from The Next Karate Kid.

Co-creator Jon Hurwitz was very cagey about the subject in an interview with Fandom (opens in new tab).

"All we can say about her is we love Hilary Swank. We think she's a phenomenal actress and we love her character in this franchise," he said. "She was taught by Mr. Miyagi and she's somebody who is important to the Karate Kid universe. We can't say if she'll return, we can't say how she'd return if she was going to return.

"We can say that we talk about her and maybe we've met her, maybe we've worked with her, maybe we haven't. We can't tell you anything! It's gonna continue to be a question until either she shows up or the series ends and we welcome the question every time!"

Cobra Kai season 6 plot and season 5 ending, explained

The Cobra Kai season 5 finale features an epic showdown divided into two parts. Johnny, Chozen and Mike take on Terry Silver and his sensei thugs at Silver's house, while the Miyagi-do/Eagle Fang students break into Cobra Kai to swipe footage that will reveal Silver's evil doings to the world.

While Silver manages to slice Chozen across the back, Johnny is able to subdue the thugs — with an assist from Mike.

Meanwhile, Daniel races to the Cobra Kai dojo, where his students (including daughter Sam and son Anthony) are brawling with their foes. The Miyagi-do kids are able to upload video of Silver bribing a referee to give Tory the win over Sam in the All Valley tournament.

Silver arrives on scene and challenges Daniel to a karate duel. Fortunately, Daniel prevails. The Cobra Kai students, disgusted with Silver, toss their uniforms. Johnny and Chozen show up, reuniting with their friends and loved ones. Sam and Miguel kiss and makeup, as do Robby and Tory.

Behind bars, John Kreese appears dead after being stabbed by a fellow inmate. It turns out to be a ruse and the blood is merely melted red Jello. Kreese knocks out the guards, takes a doctor's coat and uses a stolen pass to waltz out of prison. Cobra Kai truly never dies.

(Image credit: Netflix)

In season 6, Kreese may seek revenge on Johnny and Daniel for tricking him into helping them fight Silver. He likely will want to regain control over Cobra Kai. The dojo received entry in to the Sekai Taikai tournament, as did Miyagi-do/Eagle Fang. It's unclear if Silver's legal troubles will bar Cobra Kai from competing, but Kreese could find a way to lead them instead.

Then again, many of Cobra Kai's students have left the dojo and may join Miyagi-do/Eagle Fang (which needs to decide on a name).

Cobra Kai season 6 may shuffle the students around, while following their training to compete in the Sekai Taikai.

Is Cobra Kai season 6 the final season?

Cobra Kai season 6 seems like it could be a natural place for the series to end, with the students competing in a worldwide tournament.

Yet co-creator Jon Hurwitz recently tweeted (opens in new tab): "All I can say is that we expect more Cobra Kai to come and that the Miyagiverse is far from finished."