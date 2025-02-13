Are there more 'Cobra Kai' projects in the works? Here's what the show's co-creator just teased

"Cobra Kai" is a rarity: a TV spinoff of a 1980s film franchise — "The Karate Kid," duh — that was successful and beloved enough in its own right to run for six seasons on Netflix.

That sequel series has now come to an end after the third and final installment of "Cobra Kai" season six dropped today (Feb. 13). But according to the show's creators, the series finale might not be the last time fans see Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and the rest of your favorite karate-loving Valley residents.

When asked by Collider about the potential for a spin-off from the "Cobra Kai" universe, the show's co-creator Hayden Schlossberg said, "There is nothing official to say regarding spin-offs other than we are working on them behind the scenes. Our 'Cobra Kai' fan brains are always thinking of multiple possibilities, and we've been working on stuff. The hope is that there's something official to say at some point."

Schlossberg — who created the martial arts series alongside Josh Heald and Jon Hurwitz — has previously taken on the question of future spinoffs, telling The Hollywood Reporter in November 2024: "When we watched the final episode of 'Cobra Kai' we see so many potential spinoffs, some intentionally and other unintentionally laid throughout the course of this six-season story. So, the show will end our love for 'The Karate Kid', but our desire to play in 'The Karate Kid' sandbox doesn’t end. It’s just that this is a story that really followed the redemption of Johnny Lawrence [played by William Zabka], and that story is going to come to a close."

He added, "Along that journey, we’ve had so many other characters and we’ve delved into the past and the backstories. And I think you’re going to, hopefully, finish the series and feel like you want more. And whether that’s delving into some of the characters and their pasts or where their future lies ahead, there will definitely be a lot of potential that you’ll see in those last episodes."

There will already be more Daniel LaRusso following the finale, with Macchio back to portray the Miyagi-Do sensei in the upcoming film "Karate Kids: Legends," which will hit theaters on Friday, May 30. However, that title will not be connected directly to "Cobra Kai" storylines. Rather, Macchio will be joined by Jackie Chan, who is reprising his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 "Karate Kid" film, as sensei of a new pupil, Ben Wang's Li Fong.

So it still remains to be seen if a "Cobra Kai"-specific spinoff is in the works, whether it follows Miyagi-Do students like Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Samantha LaRusso (Mary Mouser), sensei like Chozen Toguchi (Yuji Okumoto) and Kim Da-Eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim), or other characters entirely.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tom's Guide will keep you posted on all updates surrounding the next installment of "Cobra Kai," including behind-the-scenes tidbits, casting intel, character descriptions and showrunner insights. In the meantime, you can binge all six seasons with a Netflix subscription.