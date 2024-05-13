Netflix just got the perfect show for binge-watching — and you’ve got 13 seasons to stream now

Shows like “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”, “Young Sheldon” and “Seinfeld” are persistently popular with Netflix subscribers. These shows offer the perfect combination of comfortable comedy and a lot of seasons to stream, and now there’s a new addition to the streaming service's library of binge-watching favorites.

The first 13 seasons of “Archer” are now available on Netflix. This represents 134 episodes of hilarious animated hijinks, and the outrageous sitcom is the perfect show to watch when you’re looking for an easy-watching series that doesn’t necessarily require your full attention.

“Archer” is a candidate to join the list of Netflix shows perfectly suited for when you need some background noise or something to binge when completing menial tasks around the house. And that’s not a criticism of the show either. This sort of television has real value.

If you want to know more about “Archer” before adding to your rotation of binge-worth Netflix shows, then here’s the full scoop on this wonderfully silly animated comedy series…

What is Archer about?

“Archer” centers on the dysfunctional dynamic between a group of super spies who all work for the International Secret Intelligence Service. The intelligence agency is headquartered in New York City, and the show is led by Sterling Archer (H. Jon Benjamin), a narcissistic spy with an incompetent streak and a womanizing habit.

Other key players within the show’s fictional secret service operation include Malory Archer (Jessica Walter), Sterling’s no-nonsense mother and agency director, Lana Kane (Aisha Tyler), the service’s most competent agent and part of a “will-they-won’t-they” relationship with Archer, and Dr. Algernop Krieger (Lucky Yates), the head of Applied Research with little regard for health and safety protocol. And those are just a few of the show’s very memorable cast.

“Archer” explores the relationship between its eccentric cast of oddball characters, and also parodies classic spy movies like “James Bond” and “Mission: Impossible”. It’s a lovable silly show that delivers memorable lines by the bucket load and isn’t afraid to try new things (it has a trilogy of seasons in its middle portion dedicated entirely to dream sequences).

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Here’s why you should binge-watch Archer on Netflix

Netflix subscribers looking for shows with a lot of seasons that are perfect for binge-watching need to give “Archer” a chance.

The kooky comedy style may not appeal to all viewers, but if you don’t mind an over-the-top tone and some crude humor then you’ll find plenty to enjoy about “Archer”. The animated show is also remarkably consistent. While its mid-seasons take some big risks (the sci-fi-themed season 10 as a prime example), “Archer” (mostly) retains its quality level throughout.

Unfortunately, Netflix hasn’t quite got the show's full run. The FX show wrapped up with its 14th and final season in late 2023, and as of writing (May 13, 2024), it’s only the preceding 13 seasons that are streaming on Netflix. Hopefully, the finale will arrive on the platform soon.

If you want even more Netflix picks worth adding to your watchlist, be sure to check out the streamer’s new fantasy animated series. Plus, we’ve also got a list of all the new movies and shows on Netflix this week.