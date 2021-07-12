Chris Hemsworth's Loki cameo already happened — did you miss it?

Loki's brother (by way of adoption) Thor has yet to overshadow his brother in the Loki TV show, but the actor who plays him has already appeared in the show. It's one of those blink and you missed it moments, and one where you probably wouldn't have noticed it had you not been told it was there.

This news comes to us from the For All Nerds podcast, where Thor director Kate Herron revealed the easter egg-level appearance. It turns out that Throg, the frog-variant of Thor, was actually voiced by the god of lightning himself.

Herron revealed this cameo and stated it wasn't just a reused bit of voice acting, stating, "We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way ... We recorded him for that. His voice going 'Ahhh!' That's a whole new recording. Not recycled. He recorded that."

So, even though they didn't need to do this, the folks behind Loki are able to pull off very odd and unnecessary stunt voice-casting. It's the kind of thing that makes the Loki show very much a part of the MCU when it comes to esoteric fan service.

EXCLUSIVE‼️ @ViewsFrom616 interviewed @iamkateherron and she revealed that @chrishemsworth is the voice of #Throg the Frog Thorin Episode Five of #Loki #ReleaseTheThrogCut ⛈#PrayersForPuddleGulp 🐸 pic.twitter.com/2TIyvf1Mk8July 10, 2021 See more

And that was just one of many Easter eggs in Loki episode 5. Most notably, there was the Thanos Copter, a call-back to Spidey Super Stories #39. Kate Herron told the For All Nerds podcast that this came from the mind of executive producer Kevin Wright, who remembered that moment when Thanos flew around New York City in a helicopter bearing his own name.

Lastly, let's touch upon an Easter egg with potentially high-level ramifications. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that the Avengers Tower in Loki episode 5 bore a different branding: Qeng Enterprises.

In the comics, Kang the Conqueror, under the alias Mister Gryphon bought the Avengers Tower from Stark Industries. Kang is a potential major big-bad villain for future Marvel movies, and slated to appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, played by Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country).

Due to Kang's ties to the TVA and Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), he has been long rumored to appear in Loki. And since we're about to get a big reveal as to whom is actually behind the TVA, there's reason to suspect Kang is that baddie. That said, the Qeng Enterprises logo may not have a big impact, and it could be just like the Thanos Copter.