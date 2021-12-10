Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream will see the Champions of Europe look to bounce back after their second defeat of the season to fellow London club West Ham last week. Leeds will be no pushovers, though, and Marcelo Bielsa's squad are enjoying an uptick in form right now.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

• U.S. — Watch on Peacock (requires Premium or Premium Plus subscription)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea had been sitting pretty on top of the EPL table for the last couple of months until they ventured across London to face West Ham. A shock 3-2 home win for the Hammers sent Chelsea tumbling down to third, with both Manchester City and Liverpool overtaking Thomas Tuchel’s men.

A midweek Champions League draw with Zenit, which resulted in the club qualifying in second from their group, has added to the club’s recent frustrations of only winning one in their last four. Things certainly haven’t reached crisis point yet, and The Blues are still very much in the title fight and through to the knockout stages of the CL — but a convincing win against Leeds would go a long way to quelling a slightly nervous fanbase.

The good news for Chelsea is that star striker Romelu Lukaku may have finally found his shooting boots again. He scored a much-needed goal in midweek, after failing to find the net in any of his last 10 Chelsea appearances. He’ll certainly be hungry for more, especially as his last league goal came against Aston Villa on September 11.

Leeds United have suffered from second-season syndrome over the last few months. After tearing up the league last year, so far this season they’ve languished in touching distance of the relegation zone, looking a shadow of the team that played such attractive and positive football in 2020/21.

Thankfully for the side's loyal fanbase, the team’s fortunes have started to turn in recent weeks. The Whites have taken five points from their last three games, including nicking a point from Brentford last week with a last-minute equalizer. Belisa still has much work to do, but Leeds are once again looking comfortable at this level.

Can Chelsea get back to winning ways? See what happens by watching the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream wherever you are

The Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

ExpressVPN Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Peacock TV In addition to showing selected Premier League 21/22 live streams, Peacock also has huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on DAZN.

What's more, DAZN offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, with the service then costing $20 CAD per month thereafter, or $150 CAD for the year. DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream in the UK

Chelsea vs Leeds United kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the country’s media blackout rules mean there is no live stream of the game from any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Chelsea vs Leeds United) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Chelsea vs Leeds United live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.