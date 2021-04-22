Call of Duty: Warzone finally nukes Verdansk — but it's not over yet

Call of Duty: Warzone has finally nuked the Verdansk map, but it's not over yet. The limited-time event is getting a second part that's set to kick off later today.

Verdansk's 1980s makeover leaked earlier this month, with Activision officially teasing the nuking event last week. A nuclear blast incinerated the map on April 21, shortly before the Season 3 update rolled out. Activision extended the event for an extra hour for players who missed the original window due to server issues. (Make sure you show up nice and early for part 2.)

The second part of the Call of Duty: Warzone Verdansk event is set to take place today, April 22, at 12pm PT/ 3pm ET / 8pm BST / 9pm CEST. In the meantime, you can log into the game after downloading the latest update to kick off Season 3.

Players are limited to Rebirth Island for now, so it's likely we won't see Verdansk in all of its '80s glory until the event has run its course. Hopefully, the servers will hold up for today's events. But if there are any issues, we may get extra time to complete the event, just like last time.

From the ashes. Updated protocol:🕘 9P PT: Update your comms (console) and investigate Rebirth Island🕛 12:00P PT: Return tomorrow to Rebirth for updated instructions pic.twitter.com/t2aruD39V9April 22, 2021 See more

The latest Call of Duty: Warzone update is jam-packed with all kinds of things, and not just a map refresh. This 25 GB patch features the new Hunt for Adler limited-time event, which is tied to challenges in both Warzone and Black Ops Cold War. There are three new operators, six new weapons and four multiplayer maps for Cold War.

If Warzone's Verdansk update is the only thing you're interested in, you can follow the teasers over on the Call of Duty Twitter account.

If you're playing Call of Duty: Warzone, and/or Black Ops Cold War on PC, there's another update you absolutely shouldn't sleep on. Both titles have just received a DLSS boost for gamers with Nvidia GeForce RTX GPUs. The update should grant a 70% boost in performance at 4K.

Alternatively, you can opt to "reinvest the extra performance in higher detail levels and higher rendering resolutions, which will help you spot distant targets, and make gameplay prettier and more immersive," according to Activision.