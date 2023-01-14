Brighton vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

The Brighton vs Liverpool live stream puts two teams with European ambitions against each other as Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool travel to the Brighton seaside — and you can watch it from anywhere with a VPN (opens in new tab).

Brighton vs Liverpool live stream date, time, channels The Brighton vs Liverpool live stream takes place Saturday, Jan. 14.

► Time 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT / 2 a.m. AEDT (Jan. 15)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

Roberto De Zerbi has got his feet firmly under the desk at Brighton now, and his reign so far looks to be picking up where Graham Potter left off with some attractive football and statement wins. Brighton’s last league outing saw them blow Everton away 4-1 at Goodison Park and they then put five past Middlesborough in the FA Cup so there are plenty of goals in this team. In that cup win Alexis Macallister, fresh from winning the World Cup with Argentina, bagged two goals and his confidence will no doubt be at an all-time high going into this game at the Amex. Winger Kaoru Mitoma has also been impressive with three goals in his last two league games.

Liverpool may have won four of their last five league games but the manner of their defeat to Brentford last time out will have Jurgen Klopp concerned. The defensive uncertainty that plagued the side will not be helped by an injury to key defender Virgil Van Dijk. It’s not just at the back that Liverpool has selection problems, the midfield have been much criticized this season while forwards Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz have both been injured since before the World Cup. New signing Cody Gakpo has just joined from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven and made his debut in the FA Cup but will want to make his mark in the Premier League, and reds fans will be willing him to do so.

Liverpool are desperate to chase down a Champions League spot, while Brighton are hoping to qualify for any form of European football for the first time in their history. With just one point separating these teams, the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream has plenty to offer.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream wherever you are

The Brighton vs Liverpool live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in the US

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watching the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in Canada

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeINSports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in the UK

Brighton vs Liverpool kicks off at 3 p.m. GMT in the U.K., but the game isn't one of those being shown on any of the usual providers — Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime.

If, however, you're an American or Canadian (or from any other country with a legitimate live stream service for Brighton vs Liverpool) and are only in the U.K. temporarily, you can still watch services from your home country. All you'll need is one of the best VPN services, like ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Highlights will of course be shown on Match of the Day, which is scheduled for 10.25 p.m. GMT and available via the BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream in Australia

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brighton vs Liverpool stream in New Zealand

Kiwis can access the Brighton vs Liverpool live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).