Brighton vs Chelsea live stream — how to watch Premier League 21/22 game online

The Brighton vs Chelsea live stream will see the London club travel to the South coast in the hopes of returning to winning ways in the league. While the current European Champions have enjoyed a series of cup victories in recent weeks, their Premier League form hasn’t been quite as impressive.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea live stream, date, time, channels The Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea live stream takes place Tuesday, January 18

► Time 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• U.S. — Watch on USA via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Chelsea’s last league win came on Boxing Day against Aston Villa, and the side has since failed to win any of its last three EPL matches. Draws against Brighton and Liverpool weren't ideal, but defeat against Man City at the weekend dealt what may have been a killer blow to their title hopes. Granted, those results were sandwiched between an EFL semi-final victory against Spurs across two legs and a 5-1 demolition of Chesterfield in the FA Cup — so it's not all bad.

Manager Thomas Tuchel will be keen to end this mini-winless run, and also avenge the heartbreaking 1-1 draw the side suffered last time out against Brighton. In that match, the Seagulls equalized in the 91st minute, a goal which seriously dented Chelsea’s title-winning chances. The Blues will be without some key players in this match including Andreas Christensen, Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and long-term absentee Ben Chilwell, who’s expected to miss the remainder of the season.

After a strong start that saw Brighton among the clubs pushing for European qualification, they've now slid down the table and find themselves just inside the top 10. This is probably where most people expected them to be at this stage in the season, so it’s certainly not a failure by manager Graham Potter.

Brighton haven’t lost in four EPL games and will hope to keep that run going against this inconsistent Chelsea side. The Seagulls have been hit with a handful of injury blows, though: Shane Duffy, Lewis Dunk and Adam Lallana will all miss this one, which could have a serious impact on the side's ability to prevent Chelsea from scoring.

Who will come out on top here? Find out by watching the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream, which we'll show you how to do below. And make sure you don’t miss a game this season with our how to watch Premier League 21/22 hub.

How to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream wherever you are

The Brighton vs Chelsea live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support. It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Speed, security and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. In our testing, we were impressed by its fast connection times and by its ability to access more than 3,000 services in 160 locations across 94 countries. A 30-day money-back guarantee is another bonus.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Peacock or another service and watch the game.

How to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream on the USA Network and on the NBCSports.com website.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options, too. Our pick of these would be Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $35 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including USA. Plus, right now Sling is offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

Fubo.TV is another option for live TV. Their Starter Plan costs $65 per month but gives you more than 117 channels, including USA, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBCSN and USA. Sling is currently offering a 3-day free trial to new subscribers.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo.TV. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBCSN and USA.

How to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream on DAZN.

Sadly, DAZN no longer offers new customers a 30-day free-trial period, so you'll have to pay the $20 CAD per month fee, although you can save a little by buying annually ($150 CAD). DAZN, if you're unfamiliar, has apps on every single streaming platform there is.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN to trick their streaming device into thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

BT Sport has the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in the U.K., one of 52 games it will be showing this season.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels, giving you a total of 160 live streams.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time and doesn't require a lengthy subscription.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream on Optus Sport, which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus it costs a very reasonable $14.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $139 AUD/year, but a current offer knocks that back to a bargain $99 AUD.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Brighton vs Chelsea live stream via Spark Sport, which costs $24.99 NZD per month. Bear in mind, though, that there's currently a seven-day free trial so you can check it out for the start of the season and see how you like it.

Spark is available via web browsers plus loads of streaming devices including Chromecast and Apple TV, so there's no shortage of ways to watch it.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.