Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League game online

Newcastle will hope to rediscover this winning touch as they travel to the South Coast to face a Bournemouth side that are also in dire need of three points in order to keep their survival hopes alive.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream, date, time, channels The Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream takes place Saturday (Feb. 11).

► Time 5:30 p.m. GMT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 9:30 a.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. AEDT (Feb. 12)

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Sports (opens in new tab)

• U.S. — Watch on NBC or Peacock (opens in new tab) (requires Premium sub)

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Newcastle have been one of the surprise packages of the season, rocketing up the table and occupying a spot in the Premier League top four since November. But the Magpies' wings have been clipped in recent weeks with four draws in their last five league games. Meanwhile, things have been even bleaker for the Cherries' faithful as Bournemouth haven’t won since before the pause in the season for the FIFA World Cup, claiming just a single point in their last six games.

The Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream is a match between two sides needing a win for very different reasons, and we’ll show you how to watch from anywhere down below.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Newcastle anywhere

The Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream will be shown on many different channels across the world, but what if you're not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service?

The answer is to use a VPN or virtual private network. A VPN will let you tune into your home coverage from wherever you are — meaning that if you're abroad, you can use one of the best VPN services to watch the games live as if you were in your lounge.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to Sling or another service and watch the game.

Bournemouth vs Newcastle live streams by country

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream in the US

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBC's streaming service. To tune in, you'll need to be signed up for either a Premium subscription ($4.99/month) or Premium Plus ($9.99/month, which also gets rid of ads.)

You can also watch the game on NBC or stream via the NBC Sports (opens in new tab) website with a valid login. NBC can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you're outside of the U.S. but still have the right Peacock subscription, you can watch the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) In addition to showing selected Premier League 22/23 live streams, Peacock (opens in new tab) also has a huge library of licensed content drawn from various brands. That includes shows like 30 Rock, The Voice, Battlestar Galactica, Law & Order: SVU and This Is Us.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream on Fubo.TV (opens in new tab), the new home of Premier League soccer in Canada.

That's a change from last season, where the action was on DAZN, and it also results in a slightly higher price of CAN$24.99 where DAZN was $20. That's for the Essentials plan, which gets you all Premier League matches, all Serie A matches plus 29 channels including BeIN Sports and MLB Network. The $39.99 Premium plan adds 20 entertainment channels and more on top of that.

Canadians stuck abroad that still want their low-price alternative can use a VPN such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) to trick their streaming device to thinking it's back in the great white north.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream in the UK

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Sky Sports (opens in new tab) has the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream in the U.K., so if you already have a Sky subscription that doesn't include Sports, you'll need to pay £18/month to add those channels. The game will be shown on Sky Sports Premier League.

Whichever package you go for, you'll also gain access to coverage in 4K and HDR, so long as you also have an HDR-ready Sky Q box and HLG-compatible TV.

Sky Glass (opens in new tab) is another option. This gives you Sky TV within a 4K TV that has a built-in Dolby Atmos soundbar, and without the need for a dish. Prices start at £13/month for the TV, plus a sky sub on top of that.

If you don't want to shell out for a full Sky subscription, you could also consider its Now Sports (opens in new tab) streaming service. This gives you 24-hour access for £9.99 or month-long access for £33.99.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Aussies can watch the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream on Optus Sport (opens in new tab), which has the rights to all 380 Premier League games this season. Optus can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV and costs $24.99 AUD per month. An Annual Pass is also available for $199 AUD/year.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Optus account, as if you were back home.

How to watch the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Kiwis can access the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream via Sky Sport (opens in new tab). This costs $60.98 NZD per month, or you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

Bournemouth vs Newcastle preview

Bournemouth enjoyed a solid run of results between the end of August and mid-October last year, going six games unbeaten and claiming a couple of important wins over Nottingham Forest and Leicester. But since then, things have spiraled and in their last 11 games the Cherries have only managed to pick up four points from a possible 33 on offer — that is the very definition of relegation form.

Meanwhile, after a slow start to the season, Newcastle clicked into gear and went on an impressive winning streak to pull themselves up to third in the table. However, the World Cup break came just as the Magpies were building momentum, and since the return to domestic football, they’ve struggled to recapture that spark.

Nevertheless, Newcastle still boast the league’s meanest defense, having conceded just 12 goals in 21 games, and are statically the hardest team to beat, with just a single defeat all season, but four draws in their last five games will be concerning for manager Eddie Howe. The loss of key player Bruno Guimarães due to a three-game suspension is another blow, but the expected return of record-signing Alexander Isak could give the side a lift.

When these sides last met in September, the game finished 1-1, but a repeat of that result wouldn’t really do either side much good at this stage of the season. Expect both sides to go for this one from the start, making the Bournemouth vs Newcastle live stream a must-watch.