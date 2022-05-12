Bling Empire season 2 Netflix release date and time — when you can watch

Bling, bling! Yes, folks, it's almost time to watch Bling Empire season 2, as Netflix's reality TV show featuring some of Los Angeles' super-rich Asians is back for round 2. And as we've already seen, drama starts hot and early, with Kevin showing Kim his romantic intentions. That said, the shade flies immediately, as everyone is taking their turns in the confessional making note that Kevin is ... well ... as Kane put it, Kevin is "a man-whore."

Expect rivalry of varying degrees between practically everyone, including Kane and Kevin, as the best buds will have their own drama. You already know Christine and Anna are going to be at war too.

We're also very curious if and how Cherie and Jessey's secret (well, it was published in People, which had exclusive photos, so "secret" is kind of a stretch) marriage is covered. The pair were engaged for a mere week before they got hitched.

New to the cast this season is Dorothy Wang, whose father is one of the many billionaire's funding the habits of their kids. Is Bling Empire one of the best shows on Netflix? That's not really for us to say, it's more of a nice guilty pleasure. That said, here's everything you need to watch Bling Empire season 2 online the second it drops.

When does Bling Empire season 2 come out on Netflix?

Bling Empire season 2 comes out on Netflix this Friday (May 13, 2022). It will release at 3 a.m. ET.

Bling Empire season 2 trailer

The Bling Empire season 2 trailer delivered all the looks, fireworks, fast cars and relationship drama energy you expect. And, it revealed Dorothy Wang (whose money stems from her father, Chinese real estate billionaire Roger Wang) is coming to the show.

Bling Empire season 2 cast

Two announced new cast members are Dorothy Wang (who we've already gone over above) and Mimi Morris, a streamer who famously lives the glamorous life after her family fled Vietnam to escape the war.

