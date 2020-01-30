Big Galaxy Z Flip leak reveals camera, colors and display

With the amount of information that we’ve already heard about the Galaxy Z Flip, you might be wondering what’s left to share before its rumored February 11 reveal. Well, as Ishan Agarwal showed us in a pair of tweets , there are some new details about the foldable’s colors, camera and front display.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's Main camera will retain Dual Aperture. Samsung will mostly focus on its design and unique Mirror Black and Purple colours (prismatic effect). They will focus on the screen having a glass layer. Snapdragon 855+ and Wireless Powershare will be present. pic.twitter.com/Fhe6BLedxBJanuary 30, 2020

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip's outer 1.05" sAMOLED Display is called "Focus Display". Internal Glass Display is 6.7" FHD+ Display 22:9 (pretty long). 15W Fast Wired and 12W Wireless Charging, 3300mAH Battery divided into (925+2375)mAH. Will have Stereo Speakers. #GalaxyZFlip https://t.co/kL7zbTenNz pic.twitter.com/vW35uMJcPKJanuary 30, 2020

The freshest pieces of information are the Z Flip’s colors, Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, which apparently have a “prismatic effect.” Samsung’s done brilliantly with colors recently, a highlight being the Aurora Glow colorway for the Galaxy Note 10 . This particular color was very attractive, but picked up dirt and fingerprints badly , so hopefully these darker colors reportedly on offer for the Z Flip will not look so grubby even when regularly used.

Some of what Agarwal talks about had been rumored before, includin the glass screen layer, the Snapdragon 855 CPU, 3,300 mAh battery, 6.7-inch internal display, 15W fast charging, 12W wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. However, it’s always good to see multiple leakers back up the same claim as more evidence hopefully means a claim is more likely to be true.

(Image credit: Ishan Agarwal)

What’s new information is the apparent use of a dual-aperture camera, which we recently reported is rumored to be disappearing from the Galaxy S20 series after debuting on the Galaxy S9 . We can assume that it will be the main 12MP camera that uses the dual aperture, like in the previous Samsung devices, while the other rumored camera, a 12MP ultra-wide one, will have a normal fixed aperture.

The external display’s marketing name, “Focus Display,” is new as well, and is a good description of what this 1-inch panel is useful for. The display will sho your notifications and other key information, unlike the external display on the Galaxy Fold , which could be used as a normal phone if needed.