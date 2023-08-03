YouTube TV guide has an annoying bug — what you need to know

Even the best cable TV alternatives get bugs, as a YouTube TV guide flaw is raising customers' ire at the moment. The good news is that this should be fixed — as YouTube TV is reportedly on it.

As some users are reporting on Reddit, YouTube TV's guide is only showing some customers three lines of their grid at a time, with a massive gap between the show information and said grid. One user's shared photo displays Ant-Man and The Wasp's title, preview image and description appearing above unused space, and grid lines for TNT, ESPN and ESPN2.

The original post, and its replies, note this problem is found on a variety of equipment including the Onn 4K Streaming Box, Roku devices, Apple TV hardware and Samsung TVs.

Fortunately, this bug is apparently getting fixed, according to Cord Cutter News. The outlet also says it has talked with YouTube TV parent company Google, and notes that users should also expect to possibly see a new version of the Library (basically the DVR) soon, as a beta version is rolling "out as a public test."

Tom's Guide reached out to YouTube TV for comment on this matter, and will update this story if and when we get word.

The somewhat frustrating thing is that YouTube TV isn't being as public about this as it normally is. Typically, an official representative posts on the YouTube TV sub-Reddit, to offer a statement and update, even if it's just "We're working on it."

For example, YouTube TV's responded to public outcry over its Library design by reverting back to the way things were before. This is part of a decent track record of inspiring consumer confidence.