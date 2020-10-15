Best Prime Day noise cancelling headphones deals — Bose, AirPods Pro and more

The best Prime Day noise cancelling headphones deals are now live and it's a great time to block out the sounds of everything going on around you. Ideal for those looking to impress with primo holiday presents, these deals make Prime Day the perfect time to shop.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple AirPods Pro on sale for $199 (an all time low) and the Bose QuietComfort 35 II for as low as $199. And there's lot of other great deals on the best noise-cancelling headphones for Prime Day.

Prime Day headphones deals — best sales right now

Best Prime Day noise cancelling headphones deals

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $349 now $199 @ Amazon

If $200 is your cap, then put it towards a product well worth the splurge. The QuietComfort 35 II may have been dethroned from being the active noise-cancelling throne king its more advanced and higher-priced sibling, the Bose 700, but these sound-silencers are still considered one of the Top 3 models in the class by many experts. ANC is superior, sound is great, and battery life is reasonably lengthy at 20 hours on a full charge.View Deal

Sony WH1000XM4 Headphones: was $373 now $298 @ Amazon

Sony’s flagship noise cancelling headphones, and our current favourite pair, the WH-1000XM4 are pricey but offer the best of the best. Superior noise cancelling tech, fast charging, touch controls, AI, and 30 hours of battery.View Deal

Bose 700: was $399 now $379 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones are the best noise-cancelling 'phones you can get. They're stylish, comfortable to wear, and deliver the best noise-cancelling experience you can find. Even better, all colors are now $20 off.View Deal

Beats Studio3 Headphones: was $349 now $199 @ Target

The Beats Studio3 Over-Ear Noise-Canceling Wireless Headphones offer a comfy fit, up to 22 hours of battery life and near-seamless pairing with iOS devices. Their active noise-canceling also does a decent job of blocking ambient sounds. For a limited time, they're on sale at Target for $199, which is 43% off the original price.

View Deal

Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Amazon

Our favorite AirPods Pro discount is back. Amazon has the AirPods Pro on sale for $199. That's a whopping $50 off and their lowest price ever. The AirPods Pro offer both sweat and water resistance (IPX4 certified) along with built-in noise cancellation. Staples offers the same price.View Deal

Sony WF-1000xM3: was $230 now $178 @ Amazon

The WF-1000xM3 are the best in class for noise cancellation and sound quality in the true wireless category (otherwise known as AirPods and AirPods-like headphones). Listeners can also personalize sound through the EQ in the Sony Headphones Connect app. That’s quite an impressive amount of performance for under $178. View Deal

Sony WF-SP800N: was $199 now $148 @ Amazon

OK, athletes, we've got the pair for you, with these water-resistant wireless sport earbuds with noise cancellation. The WF-SP800N grants you all of the above for much less than the AirPods Pro, along with many serviceable features via companion app. Battery life is also currently rated the highest with ANC on: 9 hours on a single charge.View Deal

