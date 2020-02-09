Best Presidents' Day sales 2020: save at Amazon, Best Buy, and more

Retailers are getting a jump start on their Presidents' Day sales and everyone from Amazon to Walmart has hundreds of early Presidents' Day sales you can shop now.

As with every retail holiday, there are a lot of not-so-great deals out there. So we're helping you pick the best Presidents' Day sales by rounding up each day's best deals. From iPads and 4K TVs to mattresses and kitchen appliances, our staff is hand-picking the best Presidents' Day sales just for you. So make sure to bookmark this page and come back daily for the best discounts of the day.

Amazon: save on smart home devices, Kindle books, and more

Best Buy: up to 40% off appliances, air conditioners, and Whirlpool/KitchenAid

HP: up to 60% off laptops, desktops, and gaming gear

Saatva mattresses: $100 off orders of $500 or more

Walmart: save on 4K TVs, tablets, laptops, and more

Newegg: up to 55% off security cams, headphones, LCDs, and more

Lenovo: up to 72% off IdeaPads, ThinkPads, and Yoga laptops

HP Presidents' Day sales

HP Pavilion 15t Laptop: was $979 now $529 @ HP

The HP Pavilion 15t is a reliable machine for everyday tasks. It packs a current-gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 12GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. Just keep in mind that it has a 1366 x 768 resolution display. Upgrade to a 1080p LCD (+$130) and then use coupon "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $626.99. (The coupon is only applies on orders of $599 or more). View Deal

HP Envy x360 Laptop 15t Touch: was $1,099 now $740 @ HP

Looking for a stylish 2-in-1 you can afford? This hybrid laptop packs a 15.6-inch 1080p touch display, 1.6GHz Core i5-8265U CPU, 12GB of RAM, and a 512SSD. Use coupon "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $740.99.View Deal

HP Omen Laptop 15t: was $1,299 now $873 @ HP

This HP Omen Laptop packs a 2.6GHz Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti CPU. Use coupon "5PDS2020" to drop its price to $873.99.View Deal

HP Omen Gaming Accessories: Up to 35% off @ HP

Get all the gaming gear you need at half the price. HP is taking up to 35% off Omen gaming accessories during its Presidents' Day sale. For instance, you ca, get the Omen Headset 800 for just $51.99, which is $28 off. View Deal

Amazon Presidents' Day sales

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 32GB): was $329 now $249 @ Amazon

Apple's entry-level iPad just returned to its lowest price. The iPad is an excellent tablet with a bright display, long battery life and keyboard support. This base model comes with 32GB of storage.View Deal

Apple iPad (Wi-Fi, 128GB): was $429 now $329 @ Amazon

If you need more storage, Amazon is also selling the 128GB model for $329.99. You'll save $100 with this discount, which is the lowest price we've seen for the higher capacity model. View Deal

Echo Show 8: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The latest smart display from Amazon gives Alexa a screen. It can be used as a hub for controlling smart home devices, playing music, getting recipe advice and more. Plus its physical camera shutter guarantees privacy.View Deal

Amazon Echo Buds: was $129 now $89 @ Amazon

The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $89.99 for the very first time since their launch.View Deal

AirPods w/ Charging Case: was $159 now $139 @ Amazon

Amazon has the latest model AirPods (with standard charging case) on sale for $139. The headphones feature Apple's latest H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

The Bose 700 headphones offer stellar noise cancelling technology and up to 20 hours of battery life. They also offer Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri support. The "Soapstone" color is $50 off today, which matches its Black Friday price. View Deal

Amazon Echo Auto: was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

Echo Auto makes it easy to add Alexa to your car. It uses 8 mics and far-field technology to hear your voice over music and road noise. Amazon currently has it on sale for $20 below its regular price. View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89 now $64 @ Amazon

The Echo Show 5 is a good smart display at its discounted price. The 5.5-inch screen is perfect for checking the weather, managing to-do lists, or video calls. It's currently on sale for $25 off. View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49 now $29 @ Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. For a limited time, it's $20 below its regular selling price.View Deal

Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59 now $39 @ Amazon

The all-new Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The new Echo Dot can show time, temperature, or a timer.View Deal

Toshiba 50" 4K Fire TV Edition: was $380 now $299 @ Amazon

The Toshiba 50-inch 4K Fire TV Edition Smart TV features an easy to interface, HDR support, and built-in Alexa support. Amazon currently has it on sales for $80 below its regular price. View Deal

Apple Watch 5 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $384 @ Amazon

Want a watch with a larger screen? The 44mm model is also on sale for $384.99. That's $44 off and the best price we've seen for this model. It's available at this price with the White or Pink Sport Band.View Deal

Dell Presidents' Day sales

Dell XPS 13 Laptop: was $899 now $599 @ Dell

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best laptops you can buy. Dell currently has the base XPS 13 on sale for $599.99. It packs a 13.3" 1080p display, Core i3-8145U CPU, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 11 3000: was $399 now $249 @ Dell

Need a small laptop that can handle basic tasks? Or maybe you're looking for your child's first laptop? The Inspiron 11 3000 is ideal for either scenario and is now $150 off. View Deal

Dell Chromebook 11 3100: was $341 now $209 @ Dell

This durable Chromebook can take whatever your kids can dish out, including drops and spills. Its specs are solid for the price, you get an 11.6" HD display, a Celeron CPU, and 4GB of RAM.View Deal

Best Buy Presidents' Day sales

Lenovo 100e Chromebook: was $169 now $139 @ Best Buy

The affordable Lenovo Chromebook 100e is on sale for $139. It's a solid pick for students or anyone else who wants a laptop for basic day-to-day tasks. It features an 11.6-inch (1368 x 768) display, MediaTek CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of memory.View Deal

HP Spectre x360 13: was $1,299 now $799 @ Best Buy

The HP Spectre x360 is one of our favorite premium laptops and the best 2-in-1 you can buy. This specific model packs an Intel Core i7-1065G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. View Deal

Asus ROG 15.6" Laptop: was $1,299 now $949 @ Walmart

The ROG Strix is a stylish gaming laptop built in collaboration with BMW Designworks Group. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300H CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, and a GTX 1660Ti GPU. Best of all, it's $350 off. View Deal