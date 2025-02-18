Presidents' Day sales you can still get — 25 deals expiring soon

Presidents' Day is officially behind us and while most of Monday's epic deals have expired, I've spotted a handful of sales you can still get. There's no guarantee these deals will last through the week, so if anything catches your eye, I wouldn't wait too long before pulling the trigger.

One of the best sales I spotted can save you 50%. For a limited time, Nectar is taking 50% off all mattresses. Even better, you're getting $599 worth of bedding accessories for free. I've been sleeping on the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress for the past two years and it's hands-down one of the comfiest beds I've slept on. As part of Nectar's extended sale, the queen is just $1,099 and includes free pillows, a mattress protector, and a sheet set.

Meanwhile, Amazon has MacBook Airs on sale from $749. Although you'll see a $799 price, there's an on-page digital coupon on the product page that'll drop the price down further to just $749. I'm a Mac user and this is one of the biggest MacBook sales I've seen with discounts on M2- and M3-based machines packing 16GB of RAM.

Below I've rounded up all of the best deals you can still get across various retailers. Just remember, these deals will likely expire by the end of today if not sooner.

Streaming

64% off! Peacock Premium 1-Year Subscription: was $79 now $29 at Peacock TV Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands including NBC Universal, Bravo, and Universal Pictures. It also has live sports like the NFL, college football and the Premier League. Use coupon code "WINTERSAVINGS" to get a year of Peacock Premium for just $29 (was $79).

6 months Apple Music for $2.99

Apple Music is one of our favorite streaming services — there's a reason it got 4.5 stars in our Apple Music review. The hi-res lossless streaming is a big bonus for anyone who likes to listen with high-end gear, and the library is amongst the biggest. Its app is extremely easy to use as well, and the addition of Spatial Audio for compatible devices is a big bonus. This is an incredible deal, getting you 6 months of the service for less than a $11.99 single month. In fact, after some quick maths, you save a massive $68.

Sling TV 10-Year Anniversary: $10 off first month @ Sling

Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, new Sling subscribers can get $10 off their first month as well as AMC+ for one year and 1 month of Max+ with unlimited DVR. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($40/month) or Sling Blue ($45/month) — or a combination of both packages ($60/month). After discount, prices for the first month are $30, $35, or $50, respectively. In our Sling TV review, we called the Editor's Choice service a cheap and flexible option for cord-cutters.

Laptops

Asus Vivobook S 14 Copilot+ PC: was $1,199 now $799 at Walmart The Asus Vivobook S 14 is one sweet looking laptop. It's Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of its AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This recently dropped an extra $200 off!

New low price! Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro: was $1,449 now $899 at Amazon This sleek, lightweight notebook is the ideal machine for those who want a machine with the right mix of work, entertainment, and gaming. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a sublime 14-inch 3K OLED display, this notebook will take you far.

Dell XPS 13: was $1,199 now $999 at Dell Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.

Apparel

Carhartt deals from: $6 at Amazon It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.

Patagonia Houdini Jacket: was $107 now $75 at Patagonia I've said it before and I'll say it again: The Patagonia Houdini Jacket is nothing short of pure magic. Weighing about as much as a pack of gum and compact enough to stuff in a back pocket, this just-in-case shell provides way more warmth and weather resistance than it conceivably should given its barely-there demeanor. Similar to the Microdini, this deal applies to men's and women's Houdini Jackets.

Arc'teryx Incendo Pants (Men's): was $140 now $113 at REI.com If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.

Arc'teryx Kyanite Hoody (Women's): was $200 now $160 at REI.com The women's Kyanite hoody jacket is light, breathable and soft — perfect for blocking the cold breeze on cooler hikes, or layering when the snow falls. It's a great piece to have in your wardrobe, especially with $40 in savings.

Arc'teryx Cerium Down Jacket (Men's): was $380 now $304 at REI.com This lightweight, breathable and packable jacket is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features synthetic insulation in areas where moisture may build up and goose down in areas that need maximum warmth.

Apple

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (USB-C): was $249 now $199 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.

TVs

TCL 55" QM7 Mini-LED TV: was $799 now $499 at Best Buy As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.

Hisense 55" U8N Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $698 at Amazon The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.