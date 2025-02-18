Presidents' Day sales you can still get — 25 deals expiring soon
Score these deals before they're gone
Presidents' Day is officially behind us and while most of Monday's epic deals have expired, I've spotted a handful of sales you can still get. There's no guarantee these deals will last through the week, so if anything catches your eye, I wouldn't wait too long before pulling the trigger.
One of the best sales I spotted can save you 50%. For a limited time, Nectar is taking 50% off all mattresses. Even better, you're getting $599 worth of bedding accessories for free. I've been sleeping on the Nectar Premier Hybrid Mattress for the past two years and it's hands-down one of the comfiest beds I've slept on. As part of Nectar's extended sale, the queen is just $1,099 and includes free pillows, a mattress protector, and a sheet set.
Meanwhile, Amazon has MacBook Airs on sale from $749. Although you'll see a $799 price, there's an on-page digital coupon on the product page that'll drop the price down further to just $749. I'm a Mac user and this is one of the biggest MacBook sales I've seen with discounts on M2- and M3-based machines packing 16GB of RAM.
Below I've rounded up all of the best deals you can still get across various retailers. Just remember, these deals will likely expire by the end of today if not sooner.
Streaming
Peacock has a huge library of movies and TV shows drawn from various brands including NBC Universal, Bravo, and Universal Pictures. It also has live sports like the NFL, college football and the Premier League. Use coupon code "WINTERSAVINGS" to get a year of Peacock Premium for just $29 (was $79).
6 months Apple Music for $2.99
Apple Music is one of our favorite streaming services — there's a reason it got 4.5 stars in our Apple Music review. The hi-res lossless streaming is a big bonus for anyone who likes to listen with high-end gear, and the library is amongst the biggest. Its app is extremely easy to use as well, and the addition of Spatial Audio for compatible devices is a big bonus. This is an incredible deal, getting you 6 months of the service for less than a $11.99 single month. In fact, after some quick maths, you save a massive $68.
Sling TV 10-Year Anniversary: $10 off first month @ Sling
Sling TV is an affordable live TV service that offers flexibility and lots of customization. To celebrate its 10-year anniversary, new Sling subscribers can get $10 off their first month as well as AMC+ for one year and 1 month of Max+ with unlimited DVR. You can sign up for Sling Orange ($40/month) or Sling Blue ($45/month) — or a combination of both packages ($60/month). After discount, prices for the first month are $30, $35, or $50, respectively. In our Sling TV review, we called the Editor's Choice service a cheap and flexible option for cord-cutters.
Laptops
The Editor's Choice Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition is a great all-around laptop. It packs a 15.3-inch 3K touch display with 120Hz refresh, Intel Core 7 Ultra Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. In our Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition review, we said it packs solid graphics-focused performance, impressive power efficiency, a lovely screen, speakers that match the MacBook Pro’s prowess, and a stellar keyboard in a gorgeously premium frame.
The Asus Vivobook S 14 is one sweet looking laptop. It's Asus' flagship Copilot+ PC, which is a fancy way of saying it's built strong so you can take advantage of its AI features. It also packs a 14-inch 1920 x 1200 OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, 32GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD. This recently dropped an extra $200 off!
If you're looking for fast performance, long-lasting battery life, and excellent visuals for a fair price — the Swift 16 AI stands triumphant. This configuration packs a 16-inch 3K touchscreen display, Core Ultra 7 Series 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD.
This sleek, lightweight notebook is the ideal machine for those who want a machine with the right mix of work, entertainment, and gaming. With an Intel Core Ultra 7 chip, 16GB of RAM, and a sublime 14-inch 3K OLED display, this notebook will take you far.
Save big on this Snapdragon X Elite-powered laptop, which packs improved battery efficiency and top-tier AI processing. In addition to its X1E-80-100 CPU, this XPS 13 configuration is also equipped with 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 120Hz display. In our Dell XPS 13 2024 review, we praised this laptop's amazing 19+ hours of battery life.
Apparel
It's very rare to see Carhartt sales at Amazon, which is why this deal is noteworthy. Amazon has Carhartt apparel for men and women on sale from $6. The sale includes basic t-shirts, socks, jackets, sweatpants, thermal base units, and more.
Snag this juicy Amazon discount on the classic waffle knit long sleeve that traps heat, wicks away sweat and fights odors. It's also ideal for layering under a jacket or sweatshirt when you're working outdoors in the colder months.
I've said it before and I'll say it again: The Patagonia Houdini Jacket is nothing short of pure magic. Weighing about as much as a pack of gum and compact enough to stuff in a back pocket, this just-in-case shell provides way more warmth and weather resistance than it conceivably should given its barely-there demeanor. Similar to the Microdini, this deal applies to men's and women's Houdini Jackets.
If you have some hikes or excursions on your agenda, these pants will be your go to. Their breathable, 4-way stretch nylon fabric was built for movement and their durable, air permeable and water repellent properties will keep you protected from the elements.
The women's Kyanite hoody jacket is light, breathable and soft — perfect for blocking the cold breeze on cooler hikes, or layering when the snow falls. It's a great piece to have in your wardrobe, especially with $40 in savings.
This lightweight, breathable and packable jacket is a great layer to throw on for your next outdoor adventures thanks to its wind- and moisture-resistant outer face fabric. It features synthetic insulation in areas where moisture may build up and goose down in areas that need maximum warmth.
Apple
The AirPods Pro 2 pack Apple's new H2 chip to provide 2x more noice cancellation than their predecessors. They also offer Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for a more immersive audio experience. In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we said they take everything we loved about the original AirPods Pro to the next level. This new model includes a USB-C charging case.
The 2024 iPad Air packs Apple's M2 processor, an 11-inch LED (2360 x 1640) display, 128GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, and a new landscape-oriented 12MP front camera. You also get faster WiFi 6E support. In our iPad Air 2024 review, we said it brings impressive performance and power efficiency to a premium, sleek package.
It's no longer Apple's flagship, but the MacBook Air M2 is one of our most recommended laptops because it's remarkably light and thin yet sports a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display, a speedy Apple M2 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and a great 1080p FaceTime camera. In our MacBook Air M2 review we lauded this Editor's Choice laptop for its versatility and battery life, so don't miss your chance to get one at a great discount. Note: Click the on-page digital coupon to get this epic price.
Price check: $899 @ B&H | $799 @ Best Buy
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 13-inch M3 review, we called the Editor's Choice laptop a small wonder. It packs a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display (2560 x 1664), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $989 @ B&H | $1,004 @ Amazon
The new MacBook Air is powered by Apple's latest M3 silicon. The laptop can support up to two external displays (when the laptop lid is closed) and Apple also claims its 60% faster than the M1-based MacBook Air. It boasts up to 18 hours of battery life. In our MacBook Air 15-inch M3 review, we said the Editor's Choice laptop delivers fantastic performance from its M3 chip along with class-leading battery life (15:03). It packs a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display (2880 x 1864), Apple's M3 CPU w/ 10-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD.
Price check: $1,099 @ Best Buy | $1,179 @ B&H
Thanks to its M4 chip, the new MacBook Pro offers up to 2x faster Neural Engine performance for AI tasks and 2x faster ray tracing compared to the old M3 models. As we said in our MacBook Pro 14-inch M4 review, you also get a sharper 12MP Center Stage webcam and extended battery life of over 18 hours in our testing.
TVs
The entry-level TCL Q6 is a budget-friendly QLED TV that doesn't disappoint. It’s not the brightest TV we've tested, but in our TCL Q6 review we made note of its accurate out-of-the-box picture, which should satisfy the set-it-and-forget-it crowd. It’s just a solid 4K TV for the price.
As one of the cheapest new options among the best gaming TVs, TCL's QM7 is the definition of value. It leverages a 120Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium for superior gaming chops. It also has Motion rate 240 and Game Accelerator 120 to bring out the best performance when gaming.
The Hisense U8N isn't just one of the most value-forward TVs of the year, it's one of the best TVs, period. Surprisingly, this excellent deal is still available. As you'll see in our Hisense U8N review, this set features a bright Mini-LED display with impressive backlight control, making it a versatile pick for both bright- and dark-room viewing. Thanks to an array of high-end features, the U8N is a great pick for casual and dedicated gamers, too.
The C4 is LG's current flagship OLED TV. It's powered by LG's A9 processor and features a 120Hz panel, Dolby Vision/ HDR10/HLG support, built-in Amazon Alexa, four HDMI 2.1 ports and Apple AirPlay 2 support. It's also one of the few OLED TVs that can natively accept a 144Hz input from a PC. In our LG C4 OLED TV review, we said content looked colorful and dazzlingly bright on the new C4 series. It's the best version we've seen of the company's top-selling OLED TV range. Note: Amazon offers the same prices.
48" for $996
55" for $1,296
65" for $1,496
77" for $2,196
83" for $3,296
Finding a name-brand 86-inch TV at this price point is very rare. However, Walmart currently has the 86-inch LG UQ70 series TV on sale for $898. Aside from its giant screen, it features LG's a5 Gen5 AI Processor, HDR10/HLG support and built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, and HomeKit.
