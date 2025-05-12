Fox One streaming service just announced — here's when it's launching and what's included

Fox will be releasing its own steaming service, dubbed Fox One, and it should debut in time before the start of the NFL season when it kicks off in September.

Fox owns a multitude of channels, and Fox One will be a hub for them, including Fox Sports, Fox news programing and TV shows. The price of the new streaming service is still to be determined.

"FOX One is designed to reach outside of the pay-TV bundle and deliver all the best FOX branded content directly to viewers wherever they are," the CEO of Fox One, Pete Distad said in a press release.

In a Variety report, CEO Lachlan Murdoch, son of Rupert Murdoch said Fox One would be "holistic of all of our content, sports and news" that is needed to reach "a large population outside the cable bundle."

Fox is one of the few legacy media conglomerates without a direct-to-consumer subscription streaming service (like NBCUniversal's Peacock or Warner Bros. Discovery's Max). The company does offer a Fox Nation streaming app and the free streaming service Tubi.

Fox hasn't listed everything that will be available on Fox One, but here's a list of channels that will have content on the streamer:

FOX News

FOX Business

FOX Weather

FOX Sports

FS1 and FS2

BTN

FOX Deportes

FOX Local Stations

FOX network

The big draw for most people who pick up the service will be all of the sports channels, especially since Fox offers a lot of NFL games and the Big Ten NCAA conference, which stretches from coast to coast now. Fox Sports also broadcasts some MLB games and LIV Golf events.

Between this new service and the recently announced update to the ESPN streamer from Disney, it's clear that this is fallout from the demise of Venu Sports, which was supposed to combine sports offerings from Disney, Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery. That plan was scuttled in January.

Fox One: Potential price and release window

As for Fox One's price, there is still no information about the potential monthly cost for Fox One. In February, Murdoch said that it would be "modest" and that Fox would "price the service accordingly."

In the Variety report, he said that Fox has "modest" expectations for the service and that the cost will be "relatively low." He also mentioned that they are seeking partnerships with other streaming services and distributors to create bundles.

Disney hasn't announced pricing for the updated ESPN streaming service yet, but for comparison, DirectTV's MySports starts at $69 a month. YouTubeTV, which airs Fox Sports and other sports channels with its multiview option, will run you $82 a month, and that's before adding on packages for the MLB or NFL.

Anything lower than those prices would be a boon, though you'd be locked to Fox's offerings.

The Fox announcement did not give a specific launch date but did say that it is "on track" to launch before the NFL and college football seasons.

The NFL kicks off on September 4 this year, while "Week Zero" starts on August 23 for college football. So, we expect Fox One will likely launch in early or mid-August.