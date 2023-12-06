27+ best gifts for outdoor lovers — gear for every outdoorsy type

From hikers to grillers, here are our favorite gifts for people who love the great outdoors

The best gifts for outdoor lovers make all kinds of open-air experiences more enjoyable. Whether aimed at the backyard chef or the camping connoisseur, these gifts are guaranteed to impress.  

Finding the best gifts for outdoor lovers or "outdoorsy" people isn't easy, especially when you don't share in their affinity for the great outdoors. That's why we've rounded up the top gadgets and gear to get for this year. 

Better yet, we've divided our top gift recommendations by category, because we know that all outdoor lovers are the same — some people sleep under the stars every weekend and others simply venture outside for their favorite sports, while others make it a point to cook all their meals in the open air. 

The holidays are right around the corner, so what are you waiting for? Check out the best gifts for outdoor lovers below.

Outdoor Tech

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0

Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0
The Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 is a smokeless — yes, you read that right — fire pit that will turn any backyard into the ultimate destination for s'mores night. It's the best fire pit and therefore one of the best outdoor gifts.

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer

Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer
If you're heading out on an outdoor adventure, you'll need a reliable power station to keep your gadgets charged. Perfect for a quick camping trip, this 240Wh lithium-ion battery pack with a solar charging panel weighs only 6.6 pounds. 

Govee Outdoor String Lights

Govee Outdoor String Lights
These color outdoor light bulbs make any patio feel like a party destination. We recommend paring them to the companion app for easy control. They're also weather-proof and shatter-proof, so you can leave them up year-round.

Sonos Roam

Sonos Roam
This portable Bluetooth speaker can keep up with any adventure. In our Sonos Roam review, we named it the best outdoor smart speaker yet. It's waterproof, has a 10-hour battery life and can be controlled via voice assistant.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a full-featured sportswatch that serves as a companion for running, hiking, diving, mountain biking and even golf. It's an ideal gift for the person who's always looking to get active outside. 

Husqvarna Automower 415X

Husqvarna Automower 415X
Know someone who takes pride in lawncare? Then the Husqvarna Automower 415X is the perfect gift. This value-level robot lawn mower can map yards while trimming grass, eliminating the hassle of outdoor chores.

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern

Thermacell Mosquito Repellent Lantern
The Thermacell No Spray Mosquito Repellent Lantern is a must-have accessory for anyone who spends their time outside around dusk. It creates a 15-foot zone of protection against mosquitoes, while also being a functional light.

Outdoor Cooking

Ooni Koda 16

Ooni Koda 16
If you want to make large 16-inch pizzas without the fuss, this is the best pizza oven to get. It runs on propane only and is easy enough to transport, which why we rated it so highly in our Ooni Koda 16 review.

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven

Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven
The Ninja Woodfire Outdoor Oven is great for making pizzas, smoking wings and many things in between. It's a stellar addition to any outdoor kitchen, but it's also a good fit for small patios and balconies.

Blackstone 36" Griddle Station

Blackstone 36" Griddle Station
Flat-top griddles are the hot trend in outdoor cooking, and we even replaced our Weber grill with one for the best-ever smashburgers. That said, we recommend this propane-powered Blackstone station as a grill-alternative gift.

Meater 2 Plus

Meater 2 Plus
The all-new Meater 2 Plus is the best wireless thermometer for monitoring the temperature of any kind of protein in any kind of appliance. We think it's great for people who love their outdoor grills and smokers. 

Ohuhu&nbsp;Camping Stove

Ohuhu Camping Stove
A great camping stove is a must for any outdoor overnight. This compact model weighs less than 2 pounds, yet is compatible with most pots and pans. Plus, the camping stove works with both gas and wood, so it's suitable for all situations. 

Cuisinart Outdoor BBQ Prep Cart

Cuisinart Outdoor BBQ Prep Cart
A grillmaster is only as good as their setup, and there's no better gift than helping them organize everything they need to cook. This versatile prep cart can hold food, spices and tools. It even has a trash bag hook and bottle opener. 

Traeger Grills Ironwood 650

Traeger Grills Ironwood 650
This wood-pellet grill and smoker is a serious step up for outdoor cooking. You can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise, and BBQ all on the same grates, making it a great year-round appliance. It's one of the best-value Traeger units, too. 

Outdoor Gear

High Camp Flasks Firelight 750 Flask

High Camp Flasks Firelight 750 Flask
The Firelight 750 Flask is the only camping flask someone will every need. It has two cups attached and holds a 750mL bottle of the beverage of your choice, plus, if you want it to be a special gift, you can get the flask custom engraved.


Polaris Northstar 30 Quart Cooler

Polaris Northstar 30 Quart Cooler
This Polaris Northstar 30 Quart Cooler is the ultimate big-capacity cooler for extended camping trips, fishing outings, big family picnics and more. Its rugged design can withstand tough conditions with ease. 

Hydro Flask 12L Carry Out Soft Cooler

Hydro Flask 12L Carry Out Soft Cooler
For shorter excursions, the Hydro Flask 12L Carry Out Soft Cooler is the best value bring-along. It comes with a cross-body strap, making it easy to tote around. Despite its compact size, it can hold up to 20 cans at one time. 

Osprey Daylite Pack

Osprey Daylite Pack
The top-rated Osprey Daylite Pack is the perfect daypack for a quick hiking trip, where you just need to bring along some essentials. It's lightweight, simple, affordable and comes in a variety of colors. 

Sand Cloud Party Blanket

Sand Cloud Party Blanket
This isn't your average outdoor blanket — the sand-resistant Sand Cloud Party Blanket is the last beach towel you'll ever need. It can also be used as a cozy wrap while camping, plus it comes in a collection of fun colors.

GCI Outdoor Freeform Zero Gravity Camp Chair

GCI Outdoor Freeform Zero Gravity Camp Chair
Make camping in the great outdoors feel more luxurious with the reclining GCI Outdoor Freeform Zero Gravity Camp Chair. This comfy, nylon mesh seat is perfect for kicking back around the fire, and collapses for easy transport.

Yeti Rambler 64oz

Yeti Rambler 64oz
A large-capacity water bottle is a must for any outdoor adventure, and our top recommendation is the 64-ounce Yeti Rambler. The leakproof design means you can toss it in a bag, and when you're done, it's dishwasher safe. 

Outdoor Apparel

Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie

Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie
The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes, making this a great (and affordable) gift for everyone you know.

Image

Arc'teryx Atom Hoody
The Arc'teryx Atom Hoody is a versatile, breathable jacket that can keep you warm on even in the wind and rain. It can act as an outer layer or mid-layer, and keep up with active wearers on their adventures.

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX

Nike Pegasus Trail 4 GORE-TEX
A fresh pair of shoes is a thoughtful — and practical — gift for the trail runner in your life. You'll want a pair with GORE-TEX technology, and our recommendation in that category is the Nike Pegasus Trail 4. It's available in several styles.

REI Co-op Trailmade Hiking Boots

REI Co-op Trailmade Hiking Boots
A pair of great-value hiking boots is an excellent gift for the budding hiker you know. They're breathable, adjustable and feature a spacious toe-box, so they're comfortable enough for all-day wear.

Savior Heat Heated Gloves

Savior Heat Heated Gloves
Need a gift for a ski bum? Help them keep their digits warm with these water-resistant and rechargeable heated gloves. Plus, the index fingertip and thumbs are touchscreen-compatible, so they can still use their phone on the slopes.

Columbia Lost Lager II Beanie

Columbia Lost Lager II Beanie
If you need a stocking stuffer for an outdoor lover, the Columbia Lost Lager II beanie is a great choice. Available in a large selection of colors, this ribbed knit cap is breathable yet will also help keep the wearer warm.

Image

Patagonia Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket
This highly-giftable, retro-looking fleece has a high neck to keep the cold out when the temperature drops, and the zippered pockets for all your essentials (and keeping your hands cozy on cold mornings). 

