Finding the best gifts for golfers isn't always easy. After all, the term "golfer" can range from a casual player to someone who's totally golf obsessed. That said, everyone who calls themself a golfer has one thing in common — they can never have enough gear for their game.

We've tested and rated the best golf bags and best golf shoes, but we know that there's more you can get for a golfer than the required equipment. Training aids, course-mapping golf watches, drink coolers and more are all great golf gift ideas.

But if you're searching for the best gifts for golfers, the options can be overwhelming, Plus, golf gear can be pricey if you don't know where to look. That's why we've tee'd up the ultimate list of gifts for the golf-lover in your life, including options for every budget.

Check out all the best gifts for golfers below.

Golf Equipment

PING Hoofer golf bag

Of all the best golf bags we've tested, our favorite is the PING Hoofer. It has all the conveniences you could think of for a golf bag, making it an excellent gift for the golfer who is beginning to take the game more seriously.

Stitch SL Sunday Golf Bag

Even if the golfer in your life already has their everyday golf bag, they could probably use a smaller, secondary bag for walking a quick 9. Our favorite essentials-only bag is the SL Sunday Golf Bag from Stitch.

Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls

A golfer can never have too many golf balls, but not all golf balls are the same. If you get them the Titleist Pro V1 Golf Balls, they'll know you did your research and bought them the best golf balls in the game

TaylorMade Collegiate Teams Golf Balls

Want to buy your golfer quality golf balls, but want something with a personalized touch? Check out the TaylorMade Collegiate collection, which features golf balls with the colors and logos of more than 50 universities.

TaylorMade Tour Preferred Glove

Golf gloves are rather affordable and usually need to be replaced every 10 rounds or so, making them a great stocking stuffer. One of our favorites is the stylish TaylorMade Tour Preferred Glove.

Ghost Golf Magnetic Towel

Another piece of equipment a golfer can never have enough of is a fresh golf towel for their bag. We like this magnetic one that can be picked up off the ground easily with a club and comes in plenty of great color options.

Pins & Aces Royal Flush Head Cover

An easy way to impress a golfer is with a fun driver cover that captures their personality. Pins & Aces makes the coolest driver covers in the game, and we especially like this one inspired by playing cards.

Morvat Golf Organizer

Know a golfer with so much equipment, that they can't keep it all organized? Then this budget-friendly golf bag organizer is a must. It's designed to hold two bags, and has shelves for the rest of the golfer's gear.

Golf Tech

Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder

Laser rangefinders help a golfer plan their next shot based on their distance to hazards and the green. The best one you can give as a gift is the Callaway 300 Pro Laser Rangefinder.

Garmin Approach S42

Though a golf watch isn't necessary for a golf game, it's certainly a useful accessory. Our favorite overall pick is the best Garmin watch for golf — read our full Garmin Approach S42 review to learn more.

Apple Watch Ultra 2

The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is also an excellent golf watch when paired with an app like Golfshot. This is the wearable to get for the golfer who could use a full-featured smartwatch both on and off the course.

Garmin Approach R10

For the golfer looking to measure their game, the Garmin Approach R10 golf launch monitor is a great big-ticket gift. This clever gadget analyzes swings and shots to offer guidance in a companion app.

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

A golf bag is only good as its Bluetooth speaker. Whether its for practice at the driving range or for brining up the energy for a round with friends, a speaker like this one comes in handy. Read our UE Wonderboom 3 review to learn more.

Theragun Mini Massage Gun

Theragun's travel-sized massage gun comes with three foam attachments, so a golfer can tailor the device based on their aches and pains. It's plenty small enough to keep in a golf bag for a quick shoulder massage between holes.

Golf Apparel

Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo

One of the best golf polos for the price is this ultra-breathable Under Armour Men's Tech Golf Polo. It comes in over a dozen colors, so it might be a good idea to pick up more than one.

PXG Multi-Panel 1/4 Zip Pullover

Golf brand PXG makes some of the most fashionable golf apparel in the game, so if you're looking for one of the best gifts for golfers with style, this PXG Multi-Panel 1/4 Zip Pullover is a foolproof choice.

lululemon Evolution Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt

For the chillier tee times, this lululemon Evolution Long-Sleeve Polo Shirt is equal parts athletic and classy. The sweat-wicking material is agile enough for swings and still looks sharp enough for the 19th hole.

FootJoy Men's Traditions Golf Shoe

This fashionable full grain leather golf shoe has an appropriately retro look, and comes in a wide selection of color combinations. It's one of the best golf shoes we've tested for the style-conscious golfer.

adidas Men's Tour360 22 Golf Shoes

For a more athletic golf shoe option, the adidas Men's Tour360 22 Golf Shoes are also among the best we've reviewed. The modern-looking shoe even features the classic adidas stripes.

FootJoy Men's ProDry Sport 2-Pack Socks

Normally, we'd say socks don't count as a good gift. But a fresh set of socks specifically tailored to golf? These are a stocking stuffer the golfer in your live is guaranteed to appreciate.

UV Sun Protection Arm Sleeves

Golfers spend hours out in the sun, but they might not think to protect their arms from UV rays. These handy compression arm sleeves are comfortable and protective, making them a functional gift for golfers.

Golf Training

Relilac Pop Up Golf Chipping Net

For the golfer who you'd think enjoy a simple practice net, this portable one is hard to beat. It can be used indoors and out to practice chipping, with multiple pockets to hone accuracy and aim.

Perfect Practice Putting Mat

Yes, golfers do need dedicated training tools for each of the golf skills. So, if they don't already have a putting mat, this roll-up one would make a great gift. Measuring 15' 6", this 2-hole training mat can help golfers master their putt.

SKLZ Smash Bag

This brilliant "smash" bag can help golfers find the feeling or proper impact. All you need is some old clothing or rags to fill it up, and then a golfer can practice their swing as much as they'd like.

Par 1 Backyard Golf Cornhole

Golf cornhole totally counts as practice, right? This fun game comes with foam balls, so it can be played indoors and out. Make a competition out of it with your friends, and have the winner buy the next real round.

Topgolf Gift Card

Topgolf is a entertainment destination built around a high-tech golf game. A gift card is a great way to treat a golfer to a night of eating food and taking aim at the Topgolf driving range.

Warm Up Golf Swing Trainer

Golfers can spend their entire lives mastering their swing, but a trusted accessory for practicing swing sequencing and tempo is a swing trainer like this one. It fits in a golf bag, so golfers can practice even when they're on the course.

Golf Gifts and Accessories

YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug

When there's a bright and early tee time, a hot cup of coffee for the drive to the course is must. There are plenty of travel mugs on the market, but one our trusted favorites to give as a gift is the YETI Rambler 20 oz Travel Mug.

Swig Life Standard Can + Bottle Cooler

Golfers often like to enjoy a brew or two during an outing, so they need something for keeping their beverage cool. Not only does this insulated can sleeve keep drinks cold, but the dimpled design looks like a golf ball.

GSI Outdoors 2 Can Cooler

We did say golfers enjoy a brew... or two. That's why this two-can drink cooler is an excellent golf gift idea. It will keep beverages cold for up to 18 hours, and it won't take up much extra room in a golf bag.

Tovolo Golf Ball Ice Molds

Not all the best golf gifts have to do with playing the sport. Fans of the game can enjoy golf ball-shaped ice cubes with these highly-giftable molds. One happens to be the perfect size for a whiskey glass.

Golf Pen Set

This cute pen set is an amusing gift for a golf enthusiast. It comes with three golf club-shaped pens that can be used to putt on a mini green with two tiny golf balls. It's a bit of a novelty, but a great accessory nonetheless.