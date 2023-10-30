Best Galaxy S23 FE deals — get a free $100 gift card or Galaxy Watch 6

Priced at $599, the Galaxy S23 FE is a new value-driven smartphone that sits somewhere between the Galaxy S23 ($799) and the Galaxy A54 ($449). Despite being a budget phone, retailers and carriers alike are offering plenty of Galaxy S23 FE deals you can shop right now.
One of the best Galaxy S23 FE deals right now can be found at Verizon. Currently, you can get the Galaxy S23 FE for free at Verizon. You'll need to open a new 5G unlimited plan to get this deal. Plus, you'll get up to $350 off the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with your phone purchase. Below you'll find more Galaxy S23 FE deals you can get right now from retailers and mobile carriers. For carrier deals, make sure to check out our guide to the best AT&T phone deals and best Verizon phone deals.
Best Galaxy S23 FE deals
Galaxy S23 FE: free w/ unlimited @ Verizon
Open a new 5G unlimited plan and you'll get the Galaxy S23 FE for free at Verizon. In our Galaxy S23 FE review, we said its cameras capture solid images, even in low light. We also like that it has a dedicated telephoto lens, which is hard to find on phones in this price range. Plus, you'll get up to $350 off the Galaxy Watch 6 or Galaxy Watch 6 Classic with your phone purchase.
Galaxy S23 FE: $10/month w/ unlimited @ AT&T
New and existing members at AT&T can get the Galaxy S23 FE for just $10/month with a qualifying unlimited data plan. No trade-in is required.
Galaxy S23 FE: up to $300 off @ Samsung
Samsung is knocking up to $300 off its Galaxy S23 FE when you purchase it via trade-in. Alternatively, you can purchased it via Samsung and activate it on Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, or US Cellular.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE: for $599 @ Best Buy
Free $100 gift card! Wedged between the Galaxy S23 and the Galaxy A54 is Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 FE. In our Galaxy S23 FE review, we said its cameras capture solid images, even in low light. We also like that it has a dedicated telephoto lens, which is hard to find on phones in this price range. It features a 6.4-inch 2340 x 1080 AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1/Exynos 200 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. You also get a 50MP main (f/1.8), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2), and 8MP telephoto (f/2.4) with 3x optical zoom rear cameras. There's also a 10MP (f/2.4) front cam.
Galaxy S23 FE: for $599 @ Amazon
Free $100 GC! Get a free $100 Amazon gift card when you purchase your Galaxy S23 FE at Amazon. Alternatively, you can get the unlocked phone, Galaxy Buds FE, and a $100 Amazon gift card for $649.
Galaxy S23 FE: free w/ new line @ T-Mobile
T-Mobile has Galaxy S23 FE deals for everyone. Trade in your phone and open a Go5G or Go5G Plus plan and you'll get your phone for free. Or you can get $600 off your phone when you add a new line. Finally, you can get up to $350 off with trade-in and Go5G or $200 off with trade-in.