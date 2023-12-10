5 best Christmas movies on Prime Video to watch right now

Watching a Christmas movie is one of the best ways to get in the spirit of the season. Even if you are feeling a bit bah humbug, something is endearing about these kinds of movies. It could be because some of the best ones focus on giving to others, a sentiment we all can embrace more in our lives. It's also the fact that they all wrap nicely, an aspect we don't usually see often enough in our lives.

Some of the best Christmas movies are available on Prime Video. That way, there's no need to venture into the cold and icy weather for a good flick. So, after you are done shopping Prime's holiday deals, you can follow it up by curling up on the couch to watch a festive Christmas film.

Christmas With the Kranks

(Image credit: Alamy)

If you want to watch a Christmas movie with plenty of laughs, you'll love Christmas With the Kranks. When Tim Allen's Luther Krank and Jamie Lee Curtis' Nora Krank discover how much money they spent on Christmas last year, they realize it's time to make a change. They invest their holiday money into a 10-day cruise instead, especially since their daughter won't be home.

Of course, it's easier said than done, especially in their neighborhood, where Christmas decor has become a competitive sport. However, they ignore their neighbors' upset reaction and scheming to get the Kranks back on the holiday track. Things get even more complicated when Luther and Nora realize their daughter will be home for Christmas after all. They scramble to bring around the festivities they planned to ditch, offering the perfect blend of cynicism, humor, and holiday-themed hilarity.

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

(Image credit: Silver Screen Collection : Getty Image)

Classics like Miracle on 34th Street go with the holiday season, like cookies and milk for Santa on Christmas Eve. The 1947 version is a can't-miss Christmas movie that stars a very young Natalie Wood as Susan Walker, Maureen O'Hara as Doris Walker, and Edmund Gwenn as Kris Kringle, who received an Academy Award for his part.

When Doris discovers the Santa she hired at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is drunk, she hires another man to take his place. This man not only calls himself Kris Kringle, but he also claims to be the real-life Santa Claus. He charms everyone around him, including her young daughter, Susan. A conflict erupts, and Kringle finds his mental health under threat, eventually facing a bizarre trial. This movie is about the heart of the Christmas season and is fantastic to watch with your family.

Scrooged

(Image credit: Alamy)

In a modern twist of the 1843 novella, A Christmas Story, Scrooged stars Bill Murray as Frank Cross, a successful TV executive who is rich but miserable. He couldn't care less if it was Christmas, demanding people work over the holidays and firing people simply for disagreeing with him. Everything changes when he is visited by his dead former boss, who threatens him to change his ways or else.

Cross dismisses the warning until he gets visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future. Soon, Murray's Frank Cross begins to see the error of his ways, introducing a bit of sentimentality into the film. There is a perfect balance of dark humor that pairs well with the touching message of the movie. Murray's comedy and his particularly excellent chemistry with Carol Kane, the Ghost of Christmas Present, are why this movie has endured well over the years.

The Man Who Invented Christmas

(Image credit: Alamy)

Speaking of A Christmas Story, in The Man Who Invented Christmas, you'll have the chance to watch a fictionalized and somewhat fantastical version of Charles Dickens's creation of his famous Christmas novella. Dan Stevens stars as the renowned author at a time in his life when success seems far, and he's struggling to make ends meet. All the while, his estranged parents have come to live with him and his family, further complicating the matter.

However, determined to turn things around, he commits to writing a Christmas novel in a short period of time. While writing the book, he has discussions with his character, Scrooge, while navigating the relationship with his father. It's a unique way of telling the story behind the classic tale, including interesting tidbits you may have never known before about the author.

It's A Wonderful Life

(Image credit: Alamy)

Some movies go hand in hand with Christmas, and It's a Wonderful Life is one of them. James Stewart stars as George Bailey, a businessman with a dream for travel and a giving heart for everyone around him. You wouldn't think he had enemies, except he does: Lionel Barrymore's Mr. Potter, an evil banker who wants to own the whole town.

When George loses money belonging to his bank, he realizes he's about to be arrested. He spirals down, determined to take his life and wishing he had never been born. That's when Henry Traver's Clarence shows up to help, hoping to earn his wings one day. He shows George precisely what would have happened if he never had been around. This movie has the perfect blend of magic, courage, and self-sacrifice that makes it a Christmas classic. You'll want to watch this one with a tissue box.

