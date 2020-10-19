Best Black Friday pet deals 2020

When it comes to Black Friday deals, most of us are conditioned to think about deals on TVs and laptops. However, the holiday season is also a great time for Black Friday pet deals.

Retailers like Chewy, Petco, and Amazon are just a handful of vendors that offer cheap Black Friday pet deals. The deals range from discounts on toys and beds to savings on food and pet apparel.

This year, Black Friday is starting before we even celebrate Halloween. Numerous retailers kickstarted the holiday shopping season the second Prime Day was over. That means we're seeing Black Friday pet deals as we speak. To ensure your furry friends have all the toys and food they need over the holidays, we're rounding up the best Black Friday pet deals you can get right now.

Best Black Friday pet deals — mattresses

Layla pet beds: $25 off all beds @ Layla

As part of its fall sale, Layla is taking $25 off its pet beds. After discount, prices start at $124. The Layla pet bed features a washable and flippable mattress. One side features a flat surface with a firmer feel, whereas the other side features a textured surface with softer feel and slightly more airflow. The beds are available in three sizes. View Deal

Purple pet bed: 10% off bundles @ Purple

Buy a pet bed for your doggo and save on some pillows for yourself. Currently, when you buy a Purple pet bed, you'll get 10% off two Harmony Pillows or 10% off back seat cushions. Pet beds start at $149. View Deal

Pet beds: up to 30% off at Chewy

As part of its early Black Friday pet deals, Chewy is taking up to 30% off select pet beds. The sale includes orthopedic beds, canopy beds, elevated beds, and heated pads. After discount, prices start as low as $16. View Deal

Best Black Friday pet deals — food and toys

Wag by Amazon: 40% off your first order @ Amazon

Wag is Amazon's brand of pet products. It includes food and treats for both cats and dogs. First-time buyers can get 40% off their entire purchase of Wag food. View Deal

Chewy: save 40% on your first AutoShip order

New and existing Chewy members can save 40% on their first AutoShip order. (The maximum discount is $20 off). The discount is automatically applied when you select AutoShip during the final checkout page (no coupon required). You can change your AutoShip schedule or cancel at any time. View Deal

Chewy: up to 42% off pet toys

For a limited time, Chewy is taking up to 42% off dog toys and cat toys. The sale includes brands like Klong, Frisco, Hartz, and more. For example, you can get the ZippyPaws Burrow Squeak Hide & Seek Plush Dog Toy for $14.99, which is 42% off. View Deal