Best Black Friday pet deals 2020

When it comes to Black Friday deals, most of us are conditioned to think about deals on TVs and laptops. However, the holiday season is also a great time for Black Friday pet deals.
Retailers like Chewy, Petco, and Amazon are just a handful of vendors that offer cheap Black Friday pet deals. The deals range from discounts on toys and beds to savings on food and pet apparel.
This year, Black Friday is starting before we even celebrate Halloween. Numerous retailers kickstarted the holiday shopping season the second Prime Day was over. That means we're seeing Black Friday pet deals as we speak. To ensure your furry friends have all the toys and food they need over the holidays, we're rounding up the best Black Friday pet deals you can get right now.
Best Black Friday pet deals — mattresses
Layla pet beds: $25 off all beds @ Layla
As part of its fall sale, Layla is taking $25 off its pet beds. After discount, prices start at $124. The Layla pet bed features a washable and flippable mattress. One side features a flat surface with a firmer feel, whereas the other side features a textured surface with softer feel and slightly more airflow. The beds are available in three sizes. View Deal
Pet beds: 20% off @ Brentwood Home
Brentwood Home is taking 20% off its Runyon Orthopedic Pet Bed and the Griffith Orthopedic Pet Bed via coupon code "PETBED20". After discount, the Griffith Pet Bed starts at $76 ($19 off). The Griffith is made with non-toxic materials and offers two layers of dense, supportive foam, which is extra beneficial for pets with sore joints.View Deal
Purple pet bed: 10% off bundles @ Purple
Buy a pet bed for your doggo and save on some pillows for yourself. Currently, when you buy a Purple pet bed, you'll get 10% off two Harmony Pillows or 10% off back seat cushions. Pet beds start at $149. View Deal
Pet beds: up to 30% off at Chewy
As part of its early Black Friday pet deals, Chewy is taking up to 30% off select pet beds. The sale includes orthopedic beds, canopy beds, elevated beds, and heated pads. After discount, prices start as low as $16. View Deal
Best Black Friday pet deals — food and toys
Wag by Amazon: 40% off your first order @ Amazon
Wag is Amazon's brand of pet products. It includes food and treats for both cats and dogs. First-time buyers can get 40% off their entire purchase of Wag food. View Deal
Chewy: save 40% on your first AutoShip order
New and existing Chewy members can save 40% on their first AutoShip order. (The maximum discount is $20 off). The discount is automatically applied when you select AutoShip during the final checkout page (no coupon required). You can change your AutoShip schedule or cancel at any time. View Deal
Cat supplies: deals from $1 @ Petco
Petco is having a sitewide sale on all things cat-related. After discount, deals start from $1. Currently, you can get the Leaps & Bounds Crinkle Fish Cat Toy for just $1.99. Or buy three and you'll get one free. The sale also include cat ladders, catnip, and steel bowls. View Deal
Chewy: up to 42% off pet toys
For a limited time, Chewy is taking up to 42% off dog toys and cat toys. The sale includes brands like Klong, Frisco, Hartz, and more. For example, you can get the ZippyPaws Burrow Squeak Hide & Seek Plush Dog Toy for $14.99, which is 42% off. View Deal
Pet Tech Week on Tom's Guide
Pet Tech Week is brought to you in association with our new sister site PetsRadar.com. PetsRadar.com is a new pathway to healthy, happy pets that offers a unique combination of trusted advice and the best deals on top pet products – check it out today at www.petsradar.com.