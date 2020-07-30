Best backpacks for college 2020 — deals on Nike, adidas, more

August is upon us and thousands of students are now searching for the best backpacks for college. While there's still a lot of uncertainty as to what the new school year will look like, a good backpack is versatile and can be used outside of a classroom setting.

And with back to school sales in full swing, there's never been a better time to shop for the best backpacks for college. So whether you're heading to class or searching for an all-purpose backpack, here are the best backpacks for college.

Best backpacks for college

Best backpacks for college — Razer

Buy a Razer Blade, get free messenger bag @ Razer

Through August 2, buy any Razer Blade laptop and get a free Razer messenger bag via coupon "FUTUREJULRZR". That's a $49 value and one of the best freebies we've seen from any PC manufacturer. View Deal

Best backpacks for college — Under $50

AmazonBasics Classic School Backpack: $19 @ Amazon

Don't want to invest too much in a backpack? This Amazon backpack might be for you. The lightweight bag features adjustable padded shoulder straps, a large main compartment with laptop pocket, and water bottle side pockets. Best of all, it's very affordable at just $19. View Deal

Steve Madden Men's Backpack: was $75 now $36 @ Macy's

Macy's has the Steve Madden Men's Solid Utility Backpack on sale for $36.99. That's a whopping 50% off its regular price. It features a padded laptop sleeve, polyester snap-down flaps, and two accessory pockets.

Osprey UL Stuff Duffel: was $39 now $26 @ Amazon

The Osprey UL Stuff Duffel is the type of bag that's small when collapsed, but huge when fully open/expanded. It features a padded shoulder strap, 30L capacity, and can be stuffed into its own built-in storage pocket. View Deal

Nike Tanjun Backpack: was $55 now $27 @ Kohl's

The Tanjun line takes its name from the Japanese word for simplicity. The stylish backpack features multiple handles for different carrying options. While most stores sell it for $55, Kohl's has it for $27.50.View Deal

Nike Youth Gymsack: was $35 now $21 @ Amazon

Small and light, the Nike Gymsack is ideal for those times you need to carry clothes or wide objects. There are no special compartments or zippers. Instead, the backpack features a drawcord for easy access to your items. It's $14 off.View Deal

Nike Auralux Sonder Backpack: was $75 now $37 @ Kohl's

If you want a Nike backpack with minimal branding, the Auralux Sonder is for you. It can fit up to a 17-inch laptop and has a ventilated mesh back panel to enhance airflow. It's one of the best backpacks for school you'll find. View Deal

Nike Vapor Power: was $70 now $35 @ Kohl's

The Vapor Power backpack features a double exterior to help safeguard your items from the elements. It has a padded laptop sleeve and a show compartment for additional items. View Deal

Nike USA Women's Backpack: $39 @ Amazon

Whether you're a fan of Rapinoe or Morgan, show your support for the women's national soccer team with the Nike USA Women's Backpack. It features a laptop sleeve, main compartment, and padded straps, making it one of the best backpacks for college. View Deal

Jester Backpack: was $68 now $44 @ Moosejaw

The North Face Jester backpack is the ideal campus backpack. It has a 30 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, and a front organization pocket with mesh water bottle holders. View Deal

Women's Jester Backpack: was $68 now $47 @ Moosejaw

This streamlined North Face Jester Women's backpack features a 28 liter capacity, a padded 15-inch laptop sleeve, a front organization pocket, and mesh water bottle holders. Various colors and capacities are on sale from $47.99. View Deal

adidas Utility Team Backpack: was $57 now $48 @ Amazon

From game day to the classroom, the adidas Utility Team Backpack is perfect for students who practice sports. The large backpack provides tons of space for books, clothes, and more.View Deal

adidas 3-Stripes Backpack: $45 @ adidas

This everyday backpack is designed for all your tech needs. It has a laptop sleeve, media compartment, and side pockets for storing things like backup batteries and cables. View Deal

Best backpacks for college — $50 to $100

adidas Women's VFA Premium Backpack: $54 @ Amazon

Perfect for just about any scenario, this backpack has a padded laptop sleeve, exterior mesh compartment, and dual water bottle pockets. It's one of the best backpacks for school if you're a fan of adidas. View Deal

Recon Backpack: $98 @ Zappos

The 30-liter North Face Recon backpack is ultra-durable and boasts improved suspension for all-day comfort. It features plenty of compartments and pockets to stash away your gear. Mesh water bottle pockets help you stay hydrated while you're on the go. Large, but comfy, it's one of the best backpacks for college. View Deal

Kaban Backpack: $129 @ The North Face

Made of ultra-durable, water resistant 900D polyester, the North Face Kaban backpack is virtually indestructible. It features a 26-liter capacity and has a dedicated sleeve to protect laptops up to 15 inches. View Deal

Women's Pivoter Backpack: $79 @ Backcountry

The 27-liter North Face Women's Pivoter Backpack features a roomy main compartment with a padded laptop sleep. The front compartment has a padded tablet sleeve along with additional organizational pockets. Snag one from Backcountry for just $79.View Deal

Isabella Women's Backpack: $85 @ Nordstrom

The North Face Women's Isabella backpack is a streamlined 21-liter capacity women's backpack. It offers a zippered front panel and a dedicated 12-inch tablet/laptop sleeve in the main compartment. View Deal