Beef up your TV's bass with Roku’s new $129 wireless subwoofer

Alongside its announcement of a new streaming device and update to its smart platform, Roku has also announced a new wireless subwoofer called the Roku Wireless Bass that will work seamlessly with its Smart Soundbar, Streambar and Wireless Speakers.

Coming in at $129 starting in mid-October, the Roku Wireless Bass (announced alongside the new Roku Express (2022) and Roku OS 11.5 is a slightly smaller version of the $179 Roku Wireless Subwoofer that the company announced back in 2019.

According to Roku, despite being smaller than the Wireless Subwoofer, the Wireless Bass still outputs “deep, dynamic bass” without needing a wired connection to any other speakers.

The smaller size, Roku says, will make the Bass easier to place around the room and should be able to maintain its connection to the rest of your audio setup from 30 feet away.

Roku’s full audio lineup is surprisingly affordable

While the original Roku Wireless Subwoofer wasn’t exactly what I’d consider expensive, the Roku Wireless Bass is somehow even cheaper and could be a good stepping stone for folks looking to build a complete wireless audio system without breaking a tighter budget.

If you take into consideration the Roku Streambar’s $99 sticker price and tack on a pair of the Roku Wireless Speakers for $149, you’re looking at just under $400 for a 4.1 wireless system – that’s not bad at all.

Without having heard it for ourselves, we’re not sure the Roku Wireless Bass will be able to hold a candle to the larger Roku Wireless Subwoofer, but folks who want a little extra bass for a smaller-sized room might appreciate a more compact version for $50 less.

