Beef up your TV's bass with Roku’s new $129 wireless subwoofer

By Nick Pino
published

Roku is rolling out a smaller sub that will work with its Soundbar, Streambar and Wireless Speakers

The Roku Wireless Bass on a light blue background.
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Alongside its announcement of a new streaming device and update to its smart platform, Roku has also announced a new wireless subwoofer called the Roku Wireless Bass that will work seamlessly with its Smart Soundbar, Streambar and Wireless Speakers.

Coming in at $129 starting in mid-October, the Roku Wireless Bass (announced alongside the new Roku Express (2022) and Roku OS 11.5 is a slightly smaller version of the $179 Roku Wireless Subwoofer that the company announced back in 2019. 

According to Roku, despite being smaller than the Wireless Subwoofer, the Wireless Bass still outputs “deep, dynamic bass” without needing a wired connection to any other speakers. 

The smaller size, Roku says, will make the Bass easier to place around the room and should be able to maintain its connection to the rest of your audio setup from 30 feet away. 

Roku’s full audio lineup is surprisingly affordable 

While the original Roku Wireless Subwoofer wasn’t exactly what I’d consider expensive, the Roku Wireless Bass is somehow even cheaper and could be a good stepping stone for folks looking to build a complete wireless audio system without breaking a tighter budget.

If you take into consideration the Roku Streambar’s $99 sticker price and tack on a pair of the Roku Wireless Speakers for $149, you’re looking at just under $400 for a 4.1 wireless system – that’s not bad at all. 

Without having heard it for ourselves, we’re not sure the Roku Wireless Bass will be able to hold a candle to the larger Roku Wireless Subwoofer, but folks who want a little extra bass for a smaller-sized room might appreciate a more compact version for $50 less. 

Want to bring surround sound to your Roku audio setup? Check out the deals happening right now on the Roku Wireless TV Speakers.

Nick Pino
Nick Pino
Managing Editor, TV and AV

Nick Pino heads up the TV and AV verticals at Tom's Guide and covers everything from OLED TVs to the latest wireless headphones. He was formerly the Senior Editor, TV and AV at TechRadar (Tom's Guide's sister site) and has previously written for GamesRadar, Official Xbox Magazine, PC Gamer and other outlets over the last decade. Not sure which TV you should buy? Drop him an email or tweet him on Twitter and he can help you out.

Topics
Audio
Streaming