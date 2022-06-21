We have to admit, it feels like the Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe release date just snuck up on us. We're not surprised to see this movie head to Paramount Plus — after all they do air the South Park specials — but Highland High's most indefatigable pair of miscreants seem to have snuck up on us.

In a story so simple it feels inevitable, Beavis and Butt-Head will wind up traveling in time to 2022. How, you may ask? Someone had the bright idea that these two should be a part of the local space program. And, then, you mix a space shuttle carrying the nacho-addicts with a black hole, and then they're in our present-day situation.

So, for everyone who asked for a Beavis and Butt-Head revival, your wishes have truly been granted. Speaking of wishes, it appears that the duo will interact with versions of themselves who seem a lot more powerful. We are only slightly worried about that they'll ask for.

This arrival comes with other great news for fans of the guys who Hank Hill and Daria Morgendorffer moved towns to escape. When Paramount Plus gets the Beavis and Butt-Head movie, it also gets "the full library of over 200 remastered 'Beavis and Butt-Head' episodes" — which will include all of the original music videos.

Fortunately, Paramount Plus is on all of the best streaming devices, so no need to worry about accessing it. So, without further "hehehe"ing and "hahaha"ing, let's break down all the details about how to watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe online — and watch the trailer, too:

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss the Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe if you've travelled somewhere where it isn't working. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

(opens in new tab) Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in the U.S. for free

New subscribers can take advantage of a free 7-day Paramount Plus trial and watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe without paying. It arrives at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT on Thursday (June 23). And we've got plenty of other picks for new shows and movies to watch in June).

(opens in new tab) Paramount Plus (opens in new tab) combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in the U.K.

Finally, Paramount Plus arrives in the U.K. and Ireland this week on Wednesday, June 22.

And since the press release for this film noted "The movie will also be available to stream internationally in all territories where the service is available," it's a given that Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe will be available in the United Kingdom on June 23.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in Canada

Unlike with the South Park specials, which had staggered releases, dropping first in the U.S. and then later in Canada and other territories, you'll be able to watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in Canada on June 23, just like the rest of us.

How to watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in Australia

Since Paramount Plus arrived in Australia in August 2021, our friends down under will be able to laugh along with us in real-time too. You can watch Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in Australia starting on June 23.

