Beats Studio Pro leak reveals key specs — including AirPods Max-beating battery life

All things point to a new pair of Beats Studio Pro headphones coming in the near future, with details about them seemingly being revealed in the iOS 16.5 beta. Now 9to5Mac claims to have obtained a full spec sheet for the upcoming device, revealing what seems to be a full list of specs.

The site claims the specs have come from a source that has proven reliable in the past, and show off a bunch of key improvements in the Beats Studio Pro. That apparently begins with the inclusion of two custom 40mm drivers that are supposed to offer “near-zero distortion even at high volume”, and offers an 80% improvement compared to the Beats Studio3.

On top of that the Studio Pro will reportedly feature an integrated digital processor that can “optimize the final frequency response for a powerful, yet balanced sound profile crafted to bring out the subtle details of whatever you’re listening to.” Alongside active noise cancellation and other Apple audio features like Transparency Mode and Spatial Audio (with Dolby Atmos).

That Spatial Audio is also tipped to feature dynamic head tracking and Personalized Spatial Audio — both of which can be found on AirPods Pro, AirPods 3 and AirPods Max. The Beats Studio Pro is also tipped to feature adaptive ANC and Transparency mode, but it isn’t likely to feature the new Adaptive Audio that’s currently exclusive to AirPods Pro 2.

9to5Mac claims this is because the Beats Studio Pro won’t be powered by Apple-made chips, such as AirPods Pro 2’s H2, and instead uses a custom Beats chip that offers better support for Android and iOS devices.

That means Android users will be able to take advantage of various Google-made features like Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch and the Find My Device network. All while the Beats Android app can let you customize and update the headphones more easily. Apple users likewise get automatic updates, one-touch pairing, Hey Siri support and compatibility with Apple’s Find My network.

Keeping comfortable

(Image credit: Beats by Dre)

Design-wise, Beats is apparently going for something similar to the Studio3, with an emphasis on being light and comfortable to “get lost in your music”. In fact these cans are supposed to weigh 9.17 ounces, which is noticeably lighter than the 13.6 ounce AirPods Max. The design is also set to include UltraPlush leather ear cushions, and metal sliders for a more flexible and user-adjusted fit.

The physical hardware is set to feature a side button for switching between listening modes. Those modes reportedly include the Beats Signature profile for music, an Entertainment profile for enhancing the experience playing movies and games, and the Conversation profile for voice calls and podcasts. Wired connectivity is possible via USB-C and a 3.5mm, in case you still have devices that still offer a headphone jack.

Battery life is expected to reach 40 hours with ANC and Transparency disabled, or 24 hours with one of the two switched on. FastFuel charging also offers up to 4 hours of use after just 10 minutes plugged in. By contrast the AirPods Max last up to 20 hours in either of those two modes, and can only reclaim 1.5 hours of listening time after 5 minutes of charging.

9to5Mac’s source claims that the launch of the headphones is “imminent” and retailers are already preparing to begin shipments — although a firm date wasn’t specified. That’s corroborated by a recent FCC filing, which only happens when close to launch. Preliminary retail listings also suggest they’ll cost $349, which is the same price as the Beats Studio3, and will come with a “newly designed carry case”.

We’ll bring you more Beats Studio Pro news as and when we hear it.

