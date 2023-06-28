OnePlus Fold specs leaked with bigger display than Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Google Pixel Fold

Rumored OnePlus Fold specs could have devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Pixel Fold quaking in their proverbial boots.

Of the OnePlus Fold details provided by OnLeaks and MySmartPrice, perhaps the most interesting is the claim that this foldable will use a 7.8-inch inner display with a 2K, 120Hz OLED display and a 6.3-inch 120Hz OLED display on the outside too. This would make the OnePlus Fold one of the largest foldables on the market.

The Pixel Fold features a 7.6-inch interior display, augmented by a 5.8-inch cover screen. The Galaxy Z Fold's interior screen is 7.6 inches as well, while its outer screen measures 6.2 inches. According to the leaks, the OnePlus Fold would feature bigger panels both inside and out, and with the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 5 expected to match the Galaxy Z Fold 4's size, the unannounced OnePlus device would remain the size king, at least for widely available foldable phones. (The Honor Magic Vs is larger still at 7.9 and 6.45 inches across when open and closed, but this isn't sold in the U.S.)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Main display (size, refresh rate, resolution) Cover display (size, refresh rate, resolution) OnePlus Fold (rumored) 7.8 inches, 120Hz, 2K 6.3 inches, 120Hz, TBD Google Pixel Fold 7.6 inches, 120Hz, QHD+ 5.8 inches, 120Hz, FHD Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 7.6 inches, 120Hz,WQHD 6.2 inches, 120Hz, sub-FHD

There are more impressive rumored OnePlus Fold specs to look at beyond the screens. We will allegedly see two 48MP cameras on the back of the OnePlus foldable, covering wide and ultrawide duties; they'll reportedly be joined a 64MP telephoto camera. There's no word on the zoom level of this telephoto snapper, though.

For front-facing cameras, the leak claims there's a 32MP camera on the outer display, and a 20MP inner camera, with both shooters housed in punch-hole cutouts. The cutout is apparently centered on the outside screen, but positioned in the left corner on the inside.

All of these cameras are believed to be Hasselblad-tuned, just like the OnePlus 11 and the Oppo Find N2. OnePlus' flagship phones have become better and better camera phones over the years with Hasselblad's help, so we have high hopes for what a foldable from the company could manage.

The OnePlus Fold will supposedly run on a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and ship with Android 13, as you'd expect from a premium 2023 Android phone. Other leaked specs suggest an impressive 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. Even more impressive is the alleged 4,800 mAh battery and 67W charging, which beats the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Pixel Fold handily on both capacity and speed.

More than a renamed Oppo foldable

It was suggested when the first OnePlus foldable rumors appeared that the OnePlus Fold — or OnePlus V Fold as it's been called in some circles — would be a slightly revised version of an Oppo Find N foldable. (OnePlus and Oppo are partner companies.) However, OnePlus seems to be going its own way with its first foldable device.

Oppo Find N2 (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Oppo's latest book-style foldable, the Find N2, is much smaller, offering only 7.4- and 5.5-inch displays, while the Find N2 Flip is a clamshell-style foldable. Neither one sounds like they're being converted into the OnePlus Fold, based on the specs.

As we've also seen in recent leak-based renders, OnePlus is using a unique design too. The renders show the phone using a circular camera bump. like the one found on the OnePlus 11 to house the OnePlus Fold's rear cameras.

While the design and specs remain rumors, the OnePlus foldable phone is real according to the company, and coming this year (possibly as early as August). If the final device does offer these leaked specs, it stands a chance of becoming one of the best foldable phones on sale today. But there’s a big gap between good specs and being good to use that the OnePlus Fold will have to cross.