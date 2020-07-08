Baby-Sitters Club season 2 on Netflix: release date, plot, cast and more

Calling The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 ... are you there? Though it's not official, Netflix is likely to pick up a second installment of the acclaimed adaptation of the beloved book series by Ann M. Martin.

The Baby-Sitters Club TV show has been getting rave reviews for its positivity, sincerity and optimistic outlook. The series was a long time coming and much anticipated by fans and the 10 half-hour episodes did not disappoint. The first season gave the book storylines a modern update, but still stuck fairly closely to the adventures experienced by Kristy Thomas (Sophie Grace), Mary Anne Spier (Malia Baker), Claudia Kishi (Momona Tanada), Stacey McGill (Shay Rudolph) and Dawn Schafer (Xochitl Gomez).

So, yes, while Netflix hasn't officially ordered Baby-Sitters Club season 2, we're reasonably confident that it will happen soon. But what can we expect from the further adventures of the BSC? Here's everything we know, plus our speculations based on the books.

Since Netflix hasn't even ordered Baby-Sitters Club season 2 yet (what are they waiting for?!), there is no release date as of yet.

It's a bit difficult to estimate when we might see the second season, since film and TV productions are in disarray due to the coronavirus pandemic. While some movies and shows will resume filming soon, different projects will have different safety standards. There may also be a bottleneck in getting crew members.

If Netflix greenlights Baby-Sitters Club season 2 soon, and the producers are able to ensure safe conditions, filming could take place in late 2020 or spring 2021. It's entirely possible we could get more BSC action next summer.

Baby-Sitters Club season 2 cast

Assuming the major cast members from season 1 return, here is the list of who would likely return for season 2.

First up, the kids and teens:

Sophie Grace as Kristy Thomas

Malia Baker as Mary Anne Spier

Momona Tanada as Claudia Kishi

Shay Rudolph as Stacey McGill

Xochitl Gomez as Dawn Schafer

Aya Furukawa as Janine Kishi, Claudia's older sister

Dylan Kingwell as Sam Thomas, Kristy's older brother

Benjamin Goas as David Michael Thomas, Kristy's youngest brother

Sophia Reid-Gantzert as Karen Brewer, Watson's daughter

Sebastian Billingsley-Rodriguez as Andrew Brewer, Watson's son

Rian McCririck as Logan Bruno, Mary Anne's crush

And the adults and parents:

Alicia Silverstone as Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, Kristy's mom

Mark Feuerstein as Watson Brewer, Kristy's stepdad

Marc Evan Jackson as Richard Spier, Mary Anne's overprotective father

Jessica Elaina Eason as Sharon Porter, Dawn's free-spirited mother

Takayo Fischer as Mimi Yamamoto, Claudia's maternal grandmother

Baby-Sitters Club season 2 plot and episode storylines

Season 1 was a fairly faithful adaptation of the first eight Baby-Sitters Club books. Episodes 9 and 10 formed a two-part finale that was somewhat based (but not that much) on the super special novel Baby-sitters' Summer Vacation. The only similarities were that the BSC club members went to summer camp, became counselors-in-training and Stacey got poison ivy.

The Baby-Sitters Club season 2 plot could be taken from the books starting at number nine. If there are eight regular episodes and then a super special finale, they could be:

The Ghost at Dawn's House: Dawn discovers a secret in her Stoneybrook house.

Logan Likes Mary Anne: Young romance blooms between the two characters.

Kristy and the Snobs: The BSC president adjusts to her new, wealthy neighborhood.

Claudia and the New Girl: An artistic new student, Ashley Wyeth, tries to convince Claudia to quit the club.

Good-bye Stacey, Good-bye: Stacey movies back to New York

Hello, Mallory: Junior club member Mallory Pike takes Stacey's place

Little Miss Stoneybrook ... and Dawn: The BSC gets involved in a local beauty pageant

Jessi's Secret Language: Junior BSC member Jessi Ramsey takes care of a deaf boy

And then the final two episodes could be based on a super special — perhaps Baby-sitters' Winter Vacation, which sees the BSC members going on a school trip to Vermont and getting snowed in.