Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream — how to watch from anywhere

To say the Australia vs England Ashes First Test is highly anticipated is something of an understatement — it's been more than two years since these teams last met, and the Aussies have barely played in that time.

But finally, 814 days since these two old rivals last faced off, they'll once again take to the field to compete for the most prestigious trophy in cricket. And we can't wait to see what happens.

Australia vs England Ashes First Test times, dates, channels The Australia vs England Ashes First Test starts on Wednesday, Dec. 8 and finishes on Sunday, Dec. 12.

► Australia vs England First Test Day One

12 a.m. GMT (Wed) / 7 p.m. ET (Tues) / 4 p.m. PT (Tues)

In truth, neither side has had the best build up to the Ashes. Australia have only played one Test series since January 2020 and have had to deal with the fallout of captain Tim Paine's resignation. He's been replaced at the helm by the brilliant fast bowler Pat Cummins, but questions remain over whether Cummins will be able to lead the team while also throwing down multiple overs.

Paine was also wicketkeeper, of course, so Alex Carey will replace him behind the stumps, despite never having played a Test before. On the plus side, the Aussies have a formidable batting line-up including Steve Smith, David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne, plus one of the world's best bowling quartets in Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

For England, the big news is that Jimmy Anderson will miss the First Test, despite being fit to play. The theory is that he'll play a bigger role in the Second Test, a day-nighter at Adelaide, and that resting him now makes sense. That puts extra pressure on the likes of Chris Woakes, Ollie Robinson and Mark Wood to step up and restrict the Aussies to below 400.

Still, the talismanic Ben Stokes is back after a lengthy spell out, while captain Joe Root is the world's No.1 ranked batsman and on course to break the record for most Test runs in a year; he needs 334 more across the first three Tests to break the record of 1,788.

Root can't do it on his own, of course, so there'll be pressure on youngsters such as Ollie Pope and Haseeb Hameed to hit the ground running quickly.

Australia have already selected their team for the Australia vs England Ashes First Test, while England have named a 12-man squad. Here's how they line up:

Australia (team): David Warner, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

England (12-man squad): Joe Root (c), Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler (wkt), Haseeb Hameed, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

The action starts at 12 a.m. GMT tomorrow (Wednesday, December 8) and you won't want to miss a single ball. The good news is you can watch the First Test wherever you are — and even FOR FREE, if you're in Australia.

So read on for details of how to watch the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream, and also check out our full guide to how to watch Ashes 2021, including the schedule, squads and more.

How to watch the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream from anywhere

It's natural that you might want to watch the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream from your home country — after all, there's nothing like enjoying the action with commentators and pundits you already know. But what if you're not there when the game is on?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

For instance, an Australian who's currently in the U.K. could watch the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream for free on 7Plus, even though they're not in Australia.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN, thanks to its combination of superb speed, great customer service and excellent device support.

It also offers a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you could check it out without having to sign up long term.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view an Australian service, you'd select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to 7Plus or another service and watch the match.

Australia vs England Ashes First Test live streams in the UK

You'll be able to watch the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream in the U.K. on BT Sport, which has ended Sky Sports' Ashes dominance.

The action will be shown on BT 1HD, with coverage from 11 p.m GMT today (Tuesday, December 7) and the first ball bowled at midnight on Wednesday (Dec. 8).

As well as being able to watch on live TV, subscribers will also be able to tune in via the BT Sport website or the BT Sport app for iOS or Android.

Prices differ hugely depending on whether you already have BT TV and a BT broadband subscription. If you have both, you can add the Sports package for £15/month plus a £20 upfront fee, or go for the £40/month Big Sports package which also includes all of the Sky Sports channels.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Australia vs England Ashes First Test live streams FOR FREE in Australia

Lucky Aussies can watch the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream for FREE on Channel Seven and its 7Plus streaming service.

7Plus is available on a multitude of streaming devices, including smart TVs, Chromecast, Apple TV, iPad, Android tablets, PS4 and more.

And if you're not in Australia right now, but have a 7Plus account back home, you can simply use a VPN to watch all the action as if you were back in Oz.

And that's not all — because the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream will also be shown ad-free on Fox Cricket via Foxtel or the Foxtel Go app, and on Kayo Sports.

Fox is available as part of many pay TV packages, but if you don't already have it then Kayo might be a better bet. It can be accessed via a dedicated mobile or tablet app, and also on Chromecast and Apple TV — plus, there's a 14-day free trial available if you want to try the service before committing to a subscription.

Once the trial is over, it costs a very reasonable $25 AUD per month for the basic package. A premium subscription is also available for $35 AUD per month, but this merely gives you the ability to access three simultaneous streams, rather than two.

Not in Australia right now? You can simply use a VPN to watch all the action on your Fox or Kayo account, as if you were back home.

How to watch Australia vs England Ashes First Test live streams in the US

Despite the USA not being involved, cricket fans in the U.S. (and Canada) can watch the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream on the excellently named Willow TV.

Willow is available via various cable packages including Dish, Fios, Spectrum, Xfinity and more, but if you've cut the cord and don't have cable, don't worry — because you can also watch Willow via Sling TV.

You'll need a Sling subscription, which costs $35 for either the Orange or Blue package, and can then add Willow TV for $10/month or $60/year.

However, right now Sling is offering a 30-day trial for the bargain price of $10 and Willow TV is offering its first month for just $5 — so you could watch most of the Ashes for just $15.

But what if you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now? As we explained above, your best bet will be to use a VPN such as ExpressVPN so you can access them wherever you are.

Sling TV Sling TV offers two packages, both of which cost $35 a month. Willow TV is available as an add-on to either. Sling is currently offering $25 dollars off the first month.

How to watch the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream in New Zealand

New Zealanders can tune in to the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream on Sky Sport. This costs $57.98 NZD per month, or $31.99/month extra if you already have Sky but not Sport. Plus there's currently an offer which gives you your first month free when you sign up for a year.

Alternatively, you could go for the Sky Sport Now service, which gives you just the Sport channels but for a reduced cost of $19.99/week / $39.99/month or $399/year.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow the Test by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream in India

You'll need the Sony Sports Network to watch the Australia vs England Ashes First Test live stream, with the match shown in English on Sony Six and in Hindi on Sony Ten 3. Other languages are available on Sony Ten 4.

Another option is the Sony Liv service, which costs Rs 999 for a year, Rs 699 for six months, or Rs 299 per month for the Premium version (which you'll need for the Ashes 2021.

If you already subscribe to Sony Live, but are outside of India right now, you can simply choose one of the best VPN services such as ExpressVPN to live stream the Australia vs England Ashes First Test wherever you are are.