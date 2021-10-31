Astros vs Braves live stream: How to watch World Series Game 5 online

Tonight's Astros vs Braves live stream has Atlanta leading the World Series 3-1 and one win away from their first championship since 1995. Houston on the other hand will do all they can to prevent that from happening and force at least a game six at home. Braves look to close out the Astros in this MLB live stream.

Astros vs Braves time, tv channel The Astros vs Braves live stream is today (Oct. 31).

• Time — 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT / 1:15 a.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or fubo

• U.K. — Watch on BT Sport

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The Braves trailed 2-0 going into the sixth inning of game four. Austin Riley changed that with an RBI single to pull Atlanta to within one. Then In the seventh, Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler hit back-to-back solo home runs to give the Braves a 3-2 lead. For Soler, it was his second homer of the series.

The Astros looked like they were on their way to even this series at two games apiece last night as a Carlos Correa had an RBI ground out in the first and a Jose Altuve solo homer in the fourth gave them a 2-0 lead. They even saw Zack Greinke’s best work of the postseason as he tossed four scoreless innings. Then the Braves were able to get on the board against Houston’s bullpen. Altuve’s home run marked his fifth of this postseason.

Framber Valdez will do his best to keep the Astros’ championship dreams going. This will be Valdez‘ fourth start of the postseason. He’s had his playoff struggles this year posting a 6.35 ERA over 17 innings of work.

The Braves are waiting to announce their game five starter.

How to watch Astros vs Braves live stream from anywhere

MLB streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Astros vs Braves live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream baseball from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Astros vs Braves live streams in the US

In the US, Astros vs Braves is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and two of the best streaming services: Sling TV and fubo TV.

In the U.S., the Astros vs Braves game is today (Oct. 31) at 8:15 p.m. ET.

If you're just tuning in, you can get the Astros vs Braves live stream (and the rest of the 2021 World Series) with Sling Blue, the $35 per month package, provided Sling has your local Fox affiliate (check to see if it's available).

Astros vs Braves live streams in the UK

You can watch Astros vs Braves live across the pond at 1:15 a.m. local BST Monday. Those in the U.K. will want BT Sport, for coverage of the game.

Another option for non-BT subscribers is the BT Sport Monthly Pass (£25), which lets you watch via an app for a fixed time, with no need for a lengthy commitment.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K., you can still follow the games by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

Astros vs Braves live streams in Canada

Canadian baseball fans can watch Astros vs Braves live streams in Canada on SportsNet.